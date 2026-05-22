The Ireland Reputation Index 2026 was published by The Reputations Agency this week, ranking 100 of the most important organizations in Ireland.

For the fourth year in a row, Irish League of Credit Unions came out on top.

IRFU, a new entrant to the top ten, followed in second, and An Post in third.

Over 5,000 informed members of the public aged 18 and over in the Republic of Ireland were surveyed for the study that was conducted between January 2 and March 23.

The study measured their perceptions of 100 of the largest, most familiar, and most important organizations in Ireland across 16 sectors.

Companies were ranked on a Reputation score from 0-100 and are grouped as Excellent (80+), Strong (70-79), Average (60-69), Weak (40-59), or Poor (Below 40). The public only rated organizations that they were either somewhat or very familiar with.

The Credit Unions topped the annual ranking for the fourth consecutive year with an Excellent reputation score of 81.7.

The organization also ranked first in the most important driver of reputation in Ireland - Conduct. It also took first place when the public was asked if they would ‘give them the benefit of the doubt in a crisis’ and ‘trust them to do the right thing.’

Credit Unions were perceived to be the most fair, friendly, genuine, and sincere organization among the 100 studied.

In second place was IRFU, the managing body of the rugby union of Ireland. The group achieved an Excellent tier score of 80.0 as a new entrant into the top 10 ranking spots this year.

An Post came in at third place, with a Strong reputation score of 79.8. The semi-State body has been recognised for bringing its purpose to life in acting for the common good, improving quality of life across communities in Ireland, and for its noticeable transformation towards sustainable business.

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Other reputable companies in Ireland

The Index also shows significant changes to the rankings, with four new entrants to the top ten, including tenth-ranked Fáilte Ireland.

In 12th place overall, Boots remains the highest-ranked pharmacy in the index.

In professional services, Grant Thornton has increased its standing this year and ranks in the top one-third of all organizations with a reputation score of 72.6 and a 32nd place ranking.

A number of insurance companies are tightly clustered together, with Aviva achieving a score of 72, closely followed by Irish Life at 71.9 and Zurich at 71.4.

In banking, the average reputation score for banks now exceeds the average score for all organizations in the index.

This year’s Reputation Index also included noticeable improvements across a wide range of sectors. Airlines and aerospace increased by +4.9 Reputation points, sporting bodies (+3.8), retail (+3.2), communications and media (+2.1). Public services bodies also increased by an average of +1.9.

Other public sector bodies with a mission to support Ireland also scored well with the IDA in 16th, Enterprise Ireland in 21st, and Tourism Ireland in 23rd.

The three biggest risers this year were RTÉ, Ryanair, and FAI, with RTÉ recording an increase of 10.7 points. The Index also indicates that consumers are rewarding trusted outlets for their news source with major news publishers in the study recording a rise in reputation strength.

In what was a turbulent year for the tech sector, X ranked in 100th place and Meta in 99th. X was also the only organization that achieved the lowest reputational tier of Poor (0–39).

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"Reputation matters"

Reflecting on The Ireland Reputation Index 2026, Alan Tyrrell, CEO of The Reputations Agency, emphasised the commercial and strategic importance of reputation: “From our 2026 study, the message is clear – reputation matters from the boardroom to the frontline.

"The evidence shows that organizations with an Excellent reputation score are 19 times more likely to earn the public’s willingness to buy than organizations in the poor reputation tier.

"What also stands out from this year’s findings is that the strongest reputations are not built by chance. Leading organizations consistently contribute positively to society, operate with integrity, deliver high-quality products and services, and are led by strong, focused leadership teams. Reputation is earned through actions, consistency, and trust over time.”

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The 100 most reputable organizations in the Ireland Reputation Index 2026:

  1. Credit Unions (81.7)
  2. IRFU (80.0)
  3. An Post (79.8)
  4. Bon Secours Hospital (79.3)
  5. Aldi (79.1)
  6. Toyota (79.1)
  7. St Vincent's Private Hospital (78.9)
  8. Samsung (78.9)
  9. Aer Lingus (78.4)
  10. Failte Ireland (78.0)
  11. Lidl
  12. Boots
  13. Revolut
  14. Blackrock Healthcare Group
  15. Tesco
  16. IDA Ireland
  17. Irish Distillers
  18. Dunnes Stores
  19. Mater Private Network
  20. Brown Thomas
  21. Enterprise Ireland
  22. Dublin Airport
  23. Tourism Ireland
  24. McCabes Pharmacy (formerly LloydsPharmacy)
  25. Kerry Group
  26. The Irish Times
  27. Marks & Spencer
  28. SuperValu
  29. Volkswagen
  30. Glanbia
  31. ESB
  32. Grant Thornton
  33. Olympic Federation of Ireland
  34. Heineken
  35. Aviva
  36. Irish Life
  37. BMW
  38. Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail)
  39. Gas Networks Ireland
  40. Coillte
  41. Ford
  42. An Garda Síochána
  43. Zurich
  44. Kellogg's
  45. Laya Healthcare
  46. EirGrid
  47. Bord Bia (Irish Food Board)
  48. GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association)
  49. Microsoft
  50. Vhi Healthcare
  51. LinkedIn
  52. FBD
  53. AXA
  54. Central Bank of Ireland
  55. Bord na Móna
  56. EBS (Educational Building Society)
  57. Three
  58. daa
  59. Electric Ireland
  60. Google
  61. EY
  62. Bank of Ireland
  63. Circle K
  64. Penneys (Primark)
  65. Vodafone
  66. Mediahuis (Formerly Independent News & Media)
  67. National Lottery
  68. Applegreen
  69. SSE Airtricity
  70. Bord Gáis Energy
  71. Deloitte
  72. Centra
  73. Allianz
  74. Apple
  75. PTSB (Permanent tsb)
  76. Dublin Bus
  77. PwC
  78. Pfizer
  79. Bauer Media Group
  80. Texaco
  81. Spar
  82. Sky Ireland
  83. Bus Éireann
  84. Energia
  85. AIB (Allied Irish Bank)
  86. KPMG
  87. Virgin Media
  88. The Coca-Cola Company
  89. Maxol
  90. Ryanair
  91. Diageo
  92. Johnson & Johnson
  93. HSE
  94. An Coimisiún Pleanála
  95. eir
  96. RTÉ
  97. FAI (Football Association of Ireland)
  98. Úisce Éireann (Irish Water)
  99. Meta (formerly Facebook)
  100. X (formerly Twitter)