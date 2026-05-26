Eight counties in Ireland have been placed under a high temperature warning by Met Éireann today, Tuesday, May 26.

A Status Yellow - High Temperature warning was issued by Met Éireann on Tuesday morning for Cos Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, and Offaly.

Maximum temperatures in excess of 27°C combined with night-time minima in excess of 15°C expected, Met Éireann said in its warning.

Potential impacts include heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, water safety issues due to increased use of lakes/beaches, and forest fires.

The Status Yellow - High Temperature warning will be in effect in the eight counties until 6 pm on Wednesday.

⚠️Status Yellow High Temperature Warning Issued for: 📍Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois & Offaly ⏲️Valid: 12:00 today 26/05 to 18:00 tomorrow, Wed 27/05 ➡️Max temps >27°C combined with night-time minima >15°C expected. 🔗https://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP pic.twitter.com/jOrVRCyHpm — Met Éireann (@MetÉireann) May 26, 2026

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The high temperature warning was issued the day after Ireland's warmest-ever day in May was recorded in Co Clare.

"A provisional May maximum temperature record of 28.6°C [83.48°F]was recorded at Shannon Airport yesterday [May 25]," Met Éireann meteorologist Michelle Dillon said in Tuesday morning's forecast.

"But this record probably won't be lasting long with temperatures a touch higher in place as today and tomorrow.

"It'll become less warm from Thursday, and it'll be more mixed, but still, temperatures generally above average."

Dillon added that Tuesday's highest temperatures will generally range from 23°C [73.4°F] to 29°C [84.2°F] or 30°C [86°F], with the hottest conditions in Munster and south Leinster.

Met Éireann also noted on Monday that Oak Park in Co Carlow reached 28.4°C [83.12°F] and Gurteen in Co Tipperary reached 27.9°C [82.22°F].