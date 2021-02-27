A goat on the lam in a Co Mayo town has been nicknamed ‘Houdini’ by the locals for its ability to evade capture.

The fugitive goat, which has been roaming the streets of Kiltimagh for some time, is being jokingly compared to the famous early 20th century illusionist for his ability to quickly disappear every time animal rescue services are called.

It is unknown where the goat came from and so far no one has come forward to claim the animal. The goat has been loose for three and a half weeks.

According to BreakingNews.ie, the animal was most recently spotted on a laneway close to SuperValu last week, but managed to escape before locals could seize it.

Following the sighting, volunteers from animal charity Mayo SPCA traveled to the town, but the animal could not be located once the volunteers arrived.

A spokesperson for Mayo SPCA confirmed the goat had been caught once before and put into a field, but it “got out.”

The slippery animal was last seen following walkers up the mountain outside the town.

The spokesperson added that arrangements have been made with Furry Friends in Charlestown to look after the goat once it is finally caught. The animal rescue and facility has a license to house farm animals.

“If people find the goat and are afraid they will be left with it that will not be the case. We have everything in place when it is caught.”

A worker at the Furry Friends Animal Rescue, Emma Semple, told the Irish Sun: "We've been after this goat for about three and a half weeks now. As soon as anybody gets there to catch her, she's disappeared again.

She added that the matter is “getting quite urgent” as the animal is “emaciated, very, very thin and could go into organ failure soon if it's not helped because it's so underweight."

If anyone sees the goat, they are asked to contact Mayo SPCA.