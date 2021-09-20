Politicians on all sides of the political spectrum have condemned a small "homophobic" protest that took place outside the home of Tanáiste Leo Varadkar on Sunday afternoon.

Around 25 protesters gathered outside Varadkar's home at lunchtime on Sunday, September 19, with some holding anti-vaccine banners and others shouting homophobic insults.

The incident has been condemned by members of Fine Gael, Varadkar's political party, and members of Fine Gael's traditional rival parties.

Fine Gael TD Simon Harris, who currently serves as Minister for Higher Education, described the incident as "sickening and repulsive".

"Sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour outside the home of @LeoVaradkar

and Matt. It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all & called out for what it is. Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels," Harris wrote on Twitter.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald described the protest as "bigoted intimidation" toward Varadkar and his partner Dr. Matt Barrett.

"The homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar today is outrageous and shameful. The perpetrators must be held to account," McDonald tweeted.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon described the demonstration as vile and said that it had no place in Ireland.

"What occurred outside Leo Varadkar’s house today was nothing short of vile," Gannon said.

"Blatant homophobia has no place in our Republic and should be confronted wherever it occurs."

Gardaí confirmed that they were alerted to the demonstration and said that the protest ended without incident or arrest after officers arrived at the scene.

“Gardaí were alerted to a number of protesters outside a residence in Dublin 8 this afternoon Sunday, September 19, 2021, at approximately 1 pm.

“Gardaí attended and the protest ended without incident.”