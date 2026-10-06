The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe, a suburb of Baltimore in Maryland, will "serve its final pint" on November 1, with operations to wind down by the end of the year.

The closure was announced on Thursday, October 1, just over eight years after the ambitious Guinness outpost opened its doors in August 2018, becoming the first Guinness brewing operation on US soil in more than 60 years.

Since then, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery has welcomed more than 2 million visitors, but parent company Diageo now says the closure comes after a "careful review of our operations and long-term business priorities."

Announcing the impending closure on social media, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery sought to recognize its "incredible brewing and hospitality team, whose passion and care have been at the heart of this place from the very beginning."

The brewery said: "Over the years we've brewed more than 700 different beers and raised countless pint glasses every St. Patrick's Day.

"Through it all, we've been honored to support the Baltimore organizations that make this city what it is. That commitment will outlast our final pour, because Baltimore has always made us feel at home.

"We're so grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the years we've shared.

To everyone who walked through our gates, raised a glass, shared a meal, celebrated a milestone or simply made the brewery part of your life: thank you.

For the next month, join us for one final toast. We'd love to see you before our last call.

"Sláinte."

The social media post has received many comments expressing disappointment about the closure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness Brewery Balt (@guinnessbrewerybalt)

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"Long-term business priorities"

Elaborating on the closure, Diageo, the parent company of Guinness, said the decision was "difficult" and "follows a careful review of our operations and long-term business priorities."

The spokesperson said the decision "is not a reflection of the passion, talent, or dedication of our team, nor of the support we have received from consumers and the Baltimore community since we opened our doors in 2018."

Upon the opening eight years ago, then-Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan said the brewery was bringing more than 200 new jobs to the area, as well as a new source of tourism. The day the closure was announced, Aramark, Diageo's hospitality partner, filed a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) for 174 of its employees at the brewery's location.

The Diageo spokesperson now says its "immediate focus is supporting affected colleagues through this transition," adding that Diageo is "committed to treating our team members with respect and providing resources and assistance to help them navigate the change."

The spokesperson added: “We are deeply grateful to the Baltimore community, which welcomed us and helped make the brewery a destination for residents and visitors alike. To recognize that partnership and help support the community’s future, we are establishing a $250,000 community fund that will support local organizations and initiatives focused on strengthening economic opportunity, and the local hospitality industry."

The spokesperson further said: “Guinness remains one of our most important brands, and we are committed to investing in its long-term growth and success. While our Baltimore brewery will close, our commitment to bringing Guinness to consumers around the world remains as strong as ever."

The spokesperson reiterated: “This was not a decision we made lightly. We are proud of what was built in Baltimore, thankful for everyone who contributed to its success, and committed to supporting our employees and community as we move forward.”

Read more Is the new Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago for sale?

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said on social media that she was "disappointed" to learn of the closure, and recognized the "uncertainty" it could bring to the brewery's employees.

"Baltimore County’s workforce development team will be available to help anyone impacted connect with resources and new job opportunities," Klausmeier said.

"Our diverse economy is a source of strength and resilience, and we will continue supporting our local businesses while attracting new investment that creates jobs and expands opportunities for our residents."

We’re disappointed to learn that Guinness plans to close its doors in Halethorpe and recognize the uncertainty this brings for its employees and their families. Baltimore County’s workforce development team will be available to help anyone impacted connect with resources and new… https://t.co/pV98col3Y4 — County Executive Kathy Klausmeier (@BaltCoExec) October 1, 2026

While the Baltimore brewery is closing, Guinness fans in the US can still visit the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago, which opened in 2023. There are also Guinness Open Gate breweries in Dublin and London.