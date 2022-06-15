Dublin Pride has announced that it is immediately terminating its media partnership with Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ.

The move comes as Dublin Pride slammed recent discussions featured on the RTÉ Radio 1 program Liveline, hosted by Joe Duffy, as “anti-trans.”

According to GCN: “‘Debates’ spanning several days broke out on Thursday, June 9, after a group called in to oppose the removal of the word ‘woman’ from maternity legislation – a move which aims to make the language more inclusive of transgender and non-binary parents.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Dublin Pride said it had worked with RTÉ over the past three years “to increase positive representation of LGBTQ+ people on TV, radio, and online, and to see the good work of so many people undone is saddening in the extreme and negates much of the efforts made to date. It breaches trust with our community and causes untold hurt.

“Dublin Pride is both angered and disappointed by the recent unacceptable, triggering, and extremely harmful anti-trans ‘discussions’ that have been given a platform on Joe Duffy's Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1.

“As an official media partner of Dublin Pride, but more importantly as Ireland's national broadcaster, we expect better than for RTÉ to stoke the flames of anti-trans rhetoric.

“We are proud members of Trans Equality Together, a new coalition led by TENI, LGBT Ireland, and BeLonG To, and we are committed to accepting their lead in this issue. At their request, we have not made a statement until now, but have remained in close and constant contact with them throughout the last few days to ensure that any actions taken by Dublin Pride respect the voices and feelings of the trans people in our community.

"RTÉ is our national broadcaster. LGBTQ+ people and our allies make up the majority of people in Ireland. We are the majority shareholders in RTÉ, and we have a right to hold it accountable for its actions.

"We expect a response on how they will make amends for this situation and are committed to continuing the fight for equality, fairness and respect for all members of our LGBTQ+ family.”

Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride's statement on termination of media partnership with RTÉ. pic.twitter.com/8yfu1rIiQt — Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride (@DublinPride) June 14, 2022

Responding to Dublin Pride’s announcement, RTÉ on Wednesday morning: "RTÉ is disappointed with the decision to end a partnership we had developed together with a range of bodies over the last three years.

"Standing with the LGBTQ+ community, during Pride month sends an important signal that RTÉ is here to serve everyone, and over the last three years RTÉ has sought to include these communities and extend understanding through a range of specially produced content, campaigns and partnerships.

“Public discussion – sometimes uncomfortable, difficult, and contentious – is central to RTÉ’s prescribed purpose. RTÉ is acutely aware that discussions on issues such as gender and identity are deeply personal to many. It is important we listen to them, their families and those close to them, and it is also important that we allow our audiences engage with and understand the issues involved.

“RTÉ will, consistent with its statutory obligations, respond to any formal complaints concerning the broadcasts.

“RTÉ will continue to stand with our LGBTQ+ staff and the wider community during Pride month and beyond. In time, we hope that we will once again get the opportunity to continue to develop our partnership with Dublin Pride.”

As the media partnership is severed, TDs and Senators on the Dáil committee this morning agreed to invite RTÉ bosses to appear before it in the coming weeks to discuss its coverage of transgender issues, the Independent reports.

The Dublin Pride March and Parade is set to be hosted on Saturday, June 25, while the Dublin Pride Festival will run from June 22 to June 28.