Niall Murphy, the leading Northern Irish civil rights lawyer, is off the ventilator in a Belfast hospital and hopefully on his way to a full recovery. Murphy was struck down by the coronavirus in late March which his family believed he contracted in America during a visit here.

The disease advanced and he was placed on a ventilator and family and friends feared the worst.

However he has made a remarkable recovery in recent days and has recognized and acknowledged family members and has now been taken off the ventilator, the Irish News reports.

The thought & prayers of staff at Ó Muirigh Solicitors are with Niall Murphy & his family at this difficult time. Ta sùil againn go mbeidh biseach ort go luath! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7sMp1sj3kG — Ó Muirigh Solicitors (@OMuirighSols) March 28, 2020

There was a huge outpouring of support both in Irish America and Ireland for the 43-year-old lawyer who is very well known and respected in America.

He is especially associated with the families of those murdered in the Loughinisland massacre in 1994 when six Catholics were killed while watching a World Cup soccer game.

He has also been to the forefront of the effort to form a nationalist consensus across all parties in Ireland on the future of Northern Ireland.

Chairde we would ask you share this post. Niall Murphy is a much loved and valued member of our Board of Directors. His work with families is second to none. The least we can do is support this initiative from his work colleagues https://t.co/EoryHnhfqO pic.twitter.com/kYdny7n2hr — Relatives 4 Justice (@RelsForJustice) March 28, 2020

Niall Murphy has frequently represented victims of the Troubles in court and serves on the Board of Directors of Relatives for Justice, a group that advocates for justice for murdered family members during the Troubles.

He is a partner in KRW Law in Belfast.

