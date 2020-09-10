Tickets are still available for Solace House's Sunday Session fundraiser on September 13

Event: Solace House Sunday Session

Location: Rory Dolan’s, 890 McLean Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704

Date: September 13, 2020

Time: 2 - 7 pm

Entertainment: Kickin Nash

Tickets: Available via Eventbrite

Solace House, a service that provides free, confidential, therapeutic counseling for anyone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts or suicidal distress, as well as those who engage in self-harm, or have been bereaved by suicide, is hosting a Sunday Session fundraiser on September 13 in hopes of saving its Yonkers, New York location.

The non-profit organization says that COVID-19 has imposed a tremendous amount of challenges: "We’ve had a significant increase of new clients, our current clients re-enter trauma and require additional support, and our staff are facing this pandemic, like everyone else, while being a source of strength for so many.

"But by far the biggest and most significant challenge we face is the enormous loss of funding due to the cancellation of many, many fundraising events. 90% of our financial budget is achieved through fundraising, and without it, we face a very concerning future.

"At this very difficult and uncertain time, Solace House needs your help to save our Yonkers location."

In order to help provide much-needed financial assistance for the life-saving service, Solace House is hosting its "Sunday Session" fundraising event on Sunday, September 13 at Rory Dolan's Bar and Restaurant in Yonkers, New York. There will be live music and fun raffles all day long, but tickets are required for the outdoor event as social distancing is a key concern for organizers.

Solace House says "The continuation of our services in this community is more critical than ever.

"Solace House is a lifeline, a support system for so many people, a place to turn when you have nowhere else to go. We need to be able to continue our mission, but we can’t do that without your help and the support of our community."

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out by contacting 718-482-0001 or emailing CEO Rebecca.Skedd@SolaceHouseUSA.org.

About Solace House USA

Solace House opened its doors in 2015 when Ireland’s Senator Joan Freeman established a one-year pilot program in New York City, bringing the service’s first U.S. location from Ireland to Long Island City, Queens located in the New York Irish Center building.

After a very successful one-year pilot program, and as the demand for its services grew rapidly, Solace House USA became a permanent life-saving program, offering free services to adults, adolescents, and children in New York.

Solace House USA proudly opened its second New York center on McLean Avenue in Yonkers in September 2017.

You can learn more about Solace House and its services on its website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.