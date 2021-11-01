A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of an Irish man who passed away after attending a hurling match in Dublin.

A charity fundraiser has raised over €84,000 ($97,000) to honor Pádraic Kearney from Adare in County Limerick who collapsed suddenly in August while walking away from Croke Park in Dublin, following Limerick’s All Ireland Hurling win.

The 47-year-olds tragic death was a shocking and devastating loss to all who knew and loved him. "The community of Adare lost one of our greats" expressed Siobhan Clifford, an organizer of the GoFundMe page created in Pádraic's memory.

He was described as "living and breathing the game" of hurling all his life. "He loved his club, Adare GAA, and could be found any night of the week at training and games in the village and around the county."

Pádraic was a loving husband to Aoife, and an adoring father to his four gorgeous children; Patrick (14), Aisling (12), Caoimhe (9), and Tadhg (3), and the memorial fund was established by a group of Pádraic and Aoife's family and friends.

"Pádraic was gentle and kind, honest, genuine, and good to the core. What you saw was what you got. He stopped and made time to chat with everyone who crossed his path, with an ease and a genuineness hard to match. Pádraic was a true friend, a solid and sound companion. He was a great neighbor, always there to come to the quiet support of those who might need a hand."

Organizers of the fundraiser explained that "while we helplessly cannot change or take away the pain, it is hoped that this fund might provide some comfort towards some future family expenses and in a very small way, ease the incomprehensible experience and journey of grief ahead."

A goal of €50,000 was originally set for the memorial fund but incredibly €84,000 has been raised since it was set up in October.

“We are most thankful to them for their continued support. We will continue to work with Pádraic’s family to spread the message of his memorial fund and to protect the wonderful legacy that he left us after he was taken in such cruel circumstances,” said fellow organizer Daragh Naughton.

Find out more about the Pádraic Kearney Memorial Fund here.