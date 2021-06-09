A roundup of all the latest Gaelic games news from the New York area this week.

Sligo 3-14, Donegal 0-11

The senior championship clash between Sligo and Donegal was relatively even for the first half. Jack McCarthy opened Donegal’s account with a pointed free right from the throw-in.

At the other end Mickey Lenaghan popped over a Tony Donnelly effort that rebounded off the upright.

Donegal was having the better of the early exchanges as Brian Connors set up Steven McCahill for a point while Peter McNeilis landed a fine individual effort. Sligo stormed right back with a brace, courtesy of Stephen Curley and Ger McCullagh. Then just before the first water break Donegal went ahead on a rather disputatious point, while keeper Cadden was awarded a yellow card for his protestations.

After hydration a forceful run down the middle by Jonathon Glynn ended with Lenaghan slamming the ball to the net. Donegal responded well to the major strike to put three unanswered points on the board, per McCarthy (two) and Ronan Greenan.

However, Sligo finished the period stronger as Lenaghan had a brace, one from a free for a late hit, and the other from an incisive Curley pass. Keeper Cadden sailed over a “45” while McCarthy had Donegal’s last score to leave Sligo ahead by 1-6 to 0-8 at the short whistle.

The second half was a totally different affair; Sligo would score 2-8 while Donegal was limited to just three points. Crucial to that turn around was the introduction of Dylan McCabe, as the white-haired player seemed to turn up all over the field, while also making and taking scores. McCabe and Donnelly got the goals while Lenaghan, Curley, McDaid and McCabe rained over points to capitalize on plentiful supply from the Glynn brothers and Colin Keane.

Donegal was limited to a few McCarthy frees while the best efforts of Connors, McNeilis, Walsh, McCarthy and company could do little to slow down the Sligo juggernaut in the blistering second half.

Sligo: Vinnie Cadden, Paul Kelly, Brian Power, Mike Diskin, Jamie Davis, Jonathon Glynn, Darragh McCoonan, Bryan Glynn, Colin Keane, Stephen Curley, Ger McCullagh, Tadgh O’Riordan, Dylan Rooney, Tony Donnelly, Mickey Lenaghan. Subs: Dylan McCabe, Paul McDaid, Shane Queenan, Niall McDonagh, Don Maye, Colin O’Sullivan, Rob Davies.

Donegal: Ronan Canavan, Patrick Devlin, Sean Moriarity, Brian Givney, Keelan Walsh, Patrick Doherty, Brian Sweeney, Brian Connors, Mark Galligan, Ronan Greenan, Peter McNeilis, Stephen McCahill, Mark Dowd, Jack McCarthy, Christian Devlin. Subs: Conor Keegan, Pauric McGill, Liam McBrien.

Referee: John Fitzpatrick.

Man of the Match: Mickey Lenaghan.

Brooklyn edge Rangers

Brooklyn Shamrocks 3-9, Rangers 3-6

On paper Brooklyn looked to be the stronger side; that was of course until Rangers showed an amazing facility for scoring goals.

CJ McLoughlin opened the scoring before Rangers struck for their first goal. A shot across the goal mouth was scrambled to the net by the inrushing Conor McIntyre.

At the other end danger man Niall Madine was on hand to crash a shot to the net after Andrew McGowan did the preparatory work. Goals were the theme of the game as Shane Holman got Rangers’ second just before the water break.

After hydration, front men Madine and Gillespie chipped over two points, before Kevin Loane struck for his team’s third goal with valuable assistance from John Power and McIntyre.

At the other end there was a costly foul as a black card was presented and a penalty awarded which David Culhane blasted to the net to tie the game, 2-3 to 3-0.

Two minutes later Loane got his team’s first point, while at the other end corner back David Langan pointed to leave proceedings all square at the break.

On resumption McLoughlin pointed to capitalize a strong run from Culhane, but Sean O’Neill landed a spectacular point from out the field. The reliable Loane pushed his team ahead with a free, but Brooklyn always looked dangerous as a Madine effort hit the butt of the post.

Another well-worked point from McLoughlin had the sides level before the decisive score arrived, a goal from Culhane. This was a great individual effort that exemplified the player’s skill and speed.

Still, Rangers were staying in touch with a brace from Loane to be a point adrift at the last water break. After hydration McLoughlin continued to accentuate his prowess, but Loane was also embellishing his stats with another fine effort.

However, Brooklyn finished the stronger as Madine landed his best score of the day and that was followed by a Keith Scally point, after an absolutely super catch by Anthony Devlin.

Overall a great contest despite the oppressive heat.

Brooklyn: Ronan Boyle, David Langan, Adam Keaney, Redmond Hanna, Keith Scally, Andrew McGowan, Shane Boyle, Anthony Devlin, David Culhane, CJ McLoughlin, Steve Malone, Kevin Hannigan, Shane Gillespie, Niall Madine, Kevin Meehan. Sub: Paddy Boyle.

Rangers: Declan Corrigan, Michael Sutton, Conor Madigan, Andrew Bourke, James Breen, Conor McStay, Liam Butler, Blaine Malone, Donnacha O’Dwyer, Conor McIntyre, Sean O’Neill, John Power, Kevin Loane, Bryan Twomey, Shane Holman.

Referee: Peter McCormack.

Man of the Match: CJ McLoughlin.

Tipp tops Waterford

Tipperary 2-15, Waterford 0-16

Tipperary got a great start to this game as Kevin Bulfin opened the scoring before a long shot from midfield ended erroneously in the net.

However, Waterford was undaunted as James Bermingham, David Pond and Lar McDonald landed consecutive points.

Tipp replied with three of their own courtesy of Ger McPartland, Liam O’Donovan and Mike Sheedy. Further points from Dylan Grace and Lar McDonald left Tipp leading by 1-5 to 0-4 at the first water break.

Waterford had a very productive spell after hydration to put four points on the board, three from McDonald, who was playing superbly and the other from McPartland. Still, Tipp led by the minimum at the short whistle.

The third quarter was fairly even as both sides had similar tallies. Tipp got 1-3, the goal another of the handy sort, a deflection from a Mike Sheedy shot, while Bulfin, Kavanagh and Sheedy had the points.

At the other end, McDonald was scorer in chief though Aiden Organ, Conor Lynch and Cormac Condon also got on the tally sheet.

Waterford was still a point adrift at the last water break and after hydration that increased to two after a Sheedy free. However with five minutes left Waterford drew level with points from McDonald and Dylan Mulligan. That was as close as they got as Tipp stamped their authority firmly on the proceedings to put five unanswered points on the board. The flag raisers were Bulfin (two), Kavanagh, O’Donovan and McPartland.

Good to see that both teams had several American-born players in their squads.

Tipperary: Keith Robinson, Bryan Power, Darragh Hughes, Brendan Hickey, Frank Kennedy, Liam O’Connor, Kevin Bulfin, Tommy Kavanagh, Ross Butler, Mike Sheedy, Ger McPartland, Paddy Moriarity, David Ponds, Liam O’Donovan, Dylan Grace. Subs: Paul Cronin, John O’Neill, Joey Grace, Gearoid Kennedy, Kevin Rafferty, Steven Hartnet, Michael Kennedy.

Waterford: Enna Slattery, Shane Doheny, James Breen, Keelan Hickey, James Bermingham, Lar McDonald, Darren Leahy, John Power, Cormac Condon, Ryan Mulligan, Conor McDonald, Dylan Mulligan, Aiden Organ, Damien Dolan, Conor Lynch. Subs: John Comerford, Aiden Nolan, Tiernan Mathers, PJ King, Oisin Brophy, Kevin Loane, Mikey Brosnan, Pat Brennan. Referee: Adam Gleason.

Man of the Match: Mike Sheedy.

Love GAA? Share your local GAA and keep in touch with the community around the world on our Global Irish GAA group.

Manhattan holds off Leitrim

Manhattan Gaels 1-10, Leitrim 1-8

This intermediate championship game was certainly one of contrasting halves, with the issue mercurial to the very end.

Manhattan started smartly as Eoghan Carew and Stephen Power had early points. Ruairi O’Caoileain got Leitrim’s opening score, but they were also down a player to a red card.

Gary Maguire increased Manhattan’s lead after a good diagonal ball from Carew. A pointed free from O’Caoileain had the sides adrift by a point at the first water break.

That changed quickly as Manhattan led by 1-6 to 0-3 at the short whistle. Gary Maguire had the goal, Carew had a few points and Ronan Mackle had one on the sheet as well.

Things changed quickly after the intermission as Leitim scored four quick points. Paul Ellis had the first, while O’Caoileain had three with good supply coming from Kelly, O’Rourke, Slobody and company.

Gearoid Looney interrupted the Leitrim scoring spree with a point, but Leitrim went right back on attack to draw level after 10 minutes courtesy of a goal from Stephen Harten after O’Caoileain’s effort hit the post.

Manhattan went back in front with a point from Elliot Maguire and a superb “45” from Carew after keeper O’Hora had saved brilliantly.

After the last hydration stop Thomas O’Kane extended the lead to three. Then Manhattan’s ranks were reduced by two as two players were deemed to be uninvited protagonists to an ad hoc freestyle wrestling brawl that was in progress in the scoring zone.

Leitrim went now feverishly in search of scores as Sean Kelly set up O’Caoileain for a point. Leitrim needed a goal, there were several attempts, but none came to fruition as they were blocked, cleared off the line or hit the woodwork.

Manhattan held on but there were certainly some very anxious moments. If the first half was dull and drab there certainly was a bit more fire in the second half, perhaps a little too much!

Manhattan Gaels: Pauric Looney, Adam Lang, Jack Callinan, Brian Keane, Stephen Nolan, James Davis, Mustafa Amhed, Gearoid Looney, David Carrig, Stephen Power, Ronan Mackle, Fergal O’Brien, Shane Grimley, Eoghan Carew, Gary McGuire. Subs: John Collins, Elliot Maguire, Eoin Kiely, Declan Cole, Thomas O’Kane, Barry O’Samain.

Leitrim: John O’Hora, John Lavin, Enda Fowley, Rory Redican, Chris Shea, Ian Slobody, Jamie Coyle, Sean Kelly, Liam O’Rourke, Cormac Maguire, Paul Ellis, Fergal Ellis, Andrew Bourke, Ruairi O’Caoileain, Stephen Harten. Sub: Shawn McNamee.

Referee: Pat Donoghue.

Man of the Match: Eoghan Carew.

