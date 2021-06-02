In New York, Glasgow Celtic supporters will gather for the Walk on Weekend at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx at 9:45 a.m. and will commence with a walk to the Famine Memorial in Battery Park City. On the way, walkers plan to stop by the Francis P. Duffy Square.

As a registered charity, the foundation’s ethos is typified by a determination to create opportunities for society’s most vulnerable and marginalized groups – principally, supporters address root causes of poverty by equipping individuals with the tools and means to reverse inequality.

Beneficiaries include families, individuals, the elderly, the homeless, refugees, women and children living in refuge, and frontline medical workers. Partners include two based in New York -- Coalition for the Homeless and Children’s Aid -- who received donations to provide vital interventions for children and those who are homeless.

There’s still plenty of time for individuals or supporters’ clubs to join in, and it’s easy to take part. Register at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Those wishing to donate can visit justgiving.com and search for Sean O’Dowd Celtic FC Foundation.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the foundation was forced to pause all of its traditional project delivery and fundraising activities and, in response to the crisis, its entire focus was redirected to alleviating the evolving complications through the launch of our Football for Good Fund (FFGF) in March 2020.

The fund has since risen to over £1.3 million and has worked with a host of partner organizations to provide urgent and vital food and essentials, assistance to challenge fuel poverty, and mental health support to the most vulnerable in New York, Scotland, Ireland and other key locations.

The 2020 New York gala dinner was delivered virtually on October 8. With special guests including Sir Rod Stewart and Scott Brown, it was a wonderful success. This year, the foundation is hopeful of returning to New York City in October for the 2021 gala dinner.