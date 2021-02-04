Watch as IrishCentral founder Niall O'Dowd featured on a popular new podcast series highlight prominent Irish-Americans.

Niall featured on the Long Hall Podcast at the end of January, a podcast series set up by Michael Dorgan and Johnny Kennedy last year to interview renowned Irish personalities and discuss all things Irish-America.

Niall has been a leading voice for the Irish in America for more than four decades and has established several Irish-American news publications, including the Irish Voice and IrishCentral.

Read more Podcast could bring criminal investigation against suspected Irish pedophile

He also played a significant role in the peace process in Northern Ireland during the 1990s, leading a peace delegation on behalf of President Bill Clinton. Niall also played a key role in securing a visa for Gerry Adams in 1994, allowing the Sinn Féin leader to visit the White House at a critical juncture in the peace process.

Among other things, Niall talked about his role in the peace process and his experiences with former President Clinton in the latest episode of the Long Hall Podcast.

Speaking to co-host Michael Dorgan, Niall also discussed Joe Biden's presidency and what it will mean for Irish-America.

Read more New podcast tells the story of North America's criminal Irish women

Cork-born Michael Dorgan is a journalist who has written for the Irish Examiner, Irish Times, and Irish Central covering a wide range of topics including news, sports, and politics.

Dublin man Johnny Kennedy immigrated to New York 20 years ago and co-owns The Long Hall Pub & Grocery on East 34th Street in Manhattan. The venue has become a popular sports bar for Irish people garnering the nickname “New York’s GAA Headquarters.”

You can watch Niall's appearance on the Long Hall Podcast below.