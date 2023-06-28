A Kildare company is organizing a charity cycle in aid of Children's Health Foundation next month, aiming to raise more than €30,000.

Murphy Geospatial, a company that collates and verifies data for companies taking on construction projects, is bringing back its popular charity cycle on July 22 and hopes to encourage more than 400 cyclists to complete a 50km or 100k cycling challenge to raise funds for sick children.

The Murphy Geospatial charity cycle last took place in 2019 but was canceled for the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has run seven previous charity cycles in aid of Children's Health Foundation, raising more than €90,000.

Children’s Health Foundation raises vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children's Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centers around the country.

Diarmuid Murphy, Director at Murphy Geospatial, said he was delighted to be able to bring the charity event back after a four-year hiatus.

"We’re delighted to bring this event back and raise funds for Children’s Health Foundation," Murphy said in a statement.

"The event is set to be our biggest yet and is kindly supported by our friends at Kilcullen Cycling Club, with support from TITAN Experience. We want as many people as possible to get involved – all ages and abilities are welcome as well as spectators and donations from non-riders. The event is extra special this time, as we celebrate our 40th year in business."

Nessa O’Reilly, Head of Strategic Giving at Children's Health Foundation, said it was great to see the return of the Murphy Geospatial charity cycle.

"We cannot express our thanks enough to the team at Murphy Geospatial for organising and running the event. Each and every cyclist taking part is helping to give the sick children in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin the very best chance.

Both the 50km and 100km cycle routes will start and finish in the Kildare town of Kilcullen, where Geospatial is based.

Riders will be supported throughout the event by a team of health and safety professionals and marshals who will help them to the finish line.

