A County Mayo native posted a video online, drawing attention to what he calls the "mental health epidemic" currently being faced in Ireland due to the pandemic.

The video was shot by Levi Tierney at a renowned suicide spot along the River Corrib in Galway city. Walking along the river bank he uses the striking analogy of still and racing waters to communicate a message about people's mental health and the importance of looking after it.

Levi, who runs a health and fitness center and specializes in mindset and behavior changes, urged people to seek help if they needed it.

"I know what it feels like to get that phone call and somebody you love is gone forever", Levi tragically explains to the camera.

The video was published in the lead up to Darkness into Light, an annual Irish fundraiser on May 8 that raises money for Pieta, a charity that offers help for those in suicidal distress.

Each year since 2009, people all over Ireland take part in an organized 5km walk at sunrise, the message being that the light will always come after the darkness.

Due to the pandemic, the charity isn't able to hold the event at their designated venues, instead this year they are asking people to donate online and walk, swim, bike, or simply share their sunrise moment on May 8.

In his video, Levi shared the importance of hope by saying, “don’t forget, you can always come back upstream. No matter how hard things get, you can always come back.”

If you have been affected by what has been discussed in this article please get in touch with The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (USA) 1-800-273-8255 or Pieta (Ireland) on 0818-111-126 or text HELP to 51444