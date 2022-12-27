The Knights of St Patrick has donated $50,000 to New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. The funds will go toward underwriting the 262nd annual parade up Fifth Avenue.

The New York City Knights of St. Patrick, a nonprofit organization created to support the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and other Irish cultural organizations, presented a check to the Parade at its recent Christmas Party.

The Knights donated $50,000 to support the 262nd parade which will march up Manhattan’s Fifth Ave past the great St. Patrick’s Cathedral on March 17, 2023.

John Tully, Knights of St. Patrick Chair, presented the check to Sean M. Lane, Parade Chairman, who expressed his gratitude to the Knights for their steadfast financial support of the Parade.

Since its founding in 1988, the New York City Knights of St. Patrick have donated some $1.9 million to the New York City Parade and organizations including Solace House, Emerald Isle Immigration Center, the Irish Arts Center, the New York Irish Center, and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The annual parade up Fifth Avenue is a celebration of the Irish in New York, which goes back to 1762, fourteen years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The Knights of Saint Patrick is a member-funded 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to financially support the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and to promote the awareness and study of Irish culture.

Irish American Kevin J. Conway will be the Grand Marshal of the 2023 NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which will be held on March 17.

For more information about the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, visit its website.