An Ohio woman who took her 96-year-old Irish grandfather back to his home in Tipperary ended her trip to Ireland with a proposal in Dingle.

Juliet Hull recently took her grandfather to his boyhood home, taking him to his old secondary school where he was able to see his school report cards from the 1940s.

He also had an opportunity to recite the Shakespeare poems he learned in school, in 1946, and visit the alley where he used to play handball.

They paid a visit to her grandfather's childhood home, allowing him to step inside his family home one last time.

He saw his parents' graves and visited the port he left when he emigrated to the United States in 1949. Hull documented the wholesome homecoming in an emotional TikTok, which has received almost 50,000 likes.

The trip was also special for Hull, who got engaged on the Dingle Peninsula during her visit to Ireland. Its stunning natural beauty, rugged coastline, and picturesque landscapes make it a romantic setting for couples looking to celebrate their love.

In a follow-up video on TikTok, Hull shared the moment she received her "dream proposal in Ireland" when her boyfriend Trevor Bycznski got down on one knee while she was looking out over the Dingle Peninsula in Kerry.

Hull later shared the news of her engagement with her grandfather on their tour of Ireland, which included a visit to the Blarney Stone and a boat ride to the Aran Islands. It also included a trip to the Rock of Cashel and the Cliffs of Moher.