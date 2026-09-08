Ireland's first modern later living community is taking shape in Killenard, Co. Laois, with 37 residents already settled in. Heritage Village pairs independent living with 24/7 support and soon-to-open amenities including a café, gym and library, all set in peaceful countryside close to Dublin rail links.

Located in Killenard, Co. Laois, Heritage Village is Ireland’s first modern later living community, offering the perfect balance of independence, comfort, security and connection.

Featuring carefully designed amenities and access to 24/7 support when required, Heritage Village enables residents to enjoy an active and fulfilling lifestyle while maintaining their independence. Every home has been thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience top of mind, allowing residents to feel confident, comfortable, and truly at home.

Demand for Heritage Village continues to grow, with 37 residents now settled in the community. The development is attracting people who value a vibrant, welcoming environment that supports both independence and wellbeing.

The community building and village amenities are also approaching completion and will soon feature a café, gym, library and a variety of shared social spaces, further enhancing the strong sense of community and lifestyle that sets Heritage Village apart.

Set in the heart of the Laois countryside, Heritage Village offers a peaceful setting while remaining close to essential services, leisure facilities and transport links. Residents have direct access to a scenic 5km walking track and are within walking distance of The Heritage Hotel & Spa and Heritage Golf Resort. Portarlington is just 4km away, providing convenient rail connections to Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

There's something wonderful about a place like this: the idea that home doesn't have to mean staying still, and that roots can hold. For anyone who's ever kept a soft spot for a green field, a Sunday dinner, or the sound of rain on a window, Heritage Village feels like a small reminder - the things that matter most travel well, and there's always a place keeping the kettle warm.

Take the next step toward comfort, community and peace of mind. Contact [email protected] (083 1000 260) to discover the difference the right home can make or visit HeritageVillage.ie to learn more. Check out the Instagram here or their Facebook here.