Legendary Irish singer Danial O'Donnell has reached out to a young Irish man who was injured in a serious accident in Boston.

On May 22 Gary Reynolds, originally from Killybegs in County Donegal, fell out of a pickup truck and hit his head, which resulted in him suffering from severe brain trauma.

After undergoing emergency surgery he then contracted pneumonia and has a blood clot in his lung. The 20-year old is currently in intensive care and continues to be in critical condition.

After hearing of the accident, Danial O'Donnell reached out to Gary by recording a video message for the young County Donegal man.

“Hello Gary, Danial O'Donnell here with just a wee message to wish you well.

I know you are in hospital after having surgery. I hope everything is going well for you and please God you’ll soon be back to full health.

“Hopefully, our paths will cross sometime in the future. Take care and God bless.”

Following Gary's accident, his family set up a GoFundMe Page to assist with future costs not covered by insurance and for Medical Rehabilitative and Adaptive Services and Programmes.

Commenting on his condition, his family says that Gary "will need months of treatment in America and we are hoping for a full and speedy recovery."

So far an incredible €91,354 has been raised.

You can find more information about Gary Reynold's GoFundMe Page here.