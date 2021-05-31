A Tipperary woman now living in Pennsylvania has recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Nora Derhammer, an Irish woman who moved to the US after the Second World War, turned 103 on May 21.

Her loved ones planned a small outdoor celebration at the Meadows Nursing and Rehab in Dallas, Pa., to mark the big day, reports 11Alive.com.

"I love all those kids, all these people, and I thank you for coming to see me. I'm still healthy. I'm never sick. I'm just old," said Derhammer.

Derhammer served in the British Army during World War II. During the war, she met her late husband Charles, an American GI. The couple had five children.

Her daughter Patty Doble said: “They met over in Ireland during the war. My brother was actually born over there. She came over on the boat."

The remarkable centenarian has now lived through both the Spanish Flu and Coronavirus pandemics. Last year, her family celebrated her 102nd birthday during the height of the pandemic with a drive-by party of sirens and firetrucks.

When asked about the secrets to a long life, Derhammer believes it is all about attitude, humor and how you see yourself.

She said that despite being 103, in her head she is only 25-years-old.

Derhammer said last year that it was important to have "good humor."

"If you're sad all the time it bothers your brain. If you smile and good humor, then you live longer," she said.