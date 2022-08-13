The film "30 Years of Ladies Football in New York" will air on TG4 on Sunday, August 14 at 6pm.

The exclusive documentary, which is produced by Her Sport and brought to viewers in association with Gym+Coffee, showcases the three decade journey of Ladies Gaelic football in New York City.

The documentary reveals the story of the founding of Ladies Football in the city and brings to life the community aspect of the game in the Big Apple.

According to HerSport.ie, the first ever Ladies Gaelic Football Championship League took place in New York City in 1992. From that day onwards, The Ladies Gaelic Football Association of New York (LGFANY) was established and is now the only ladies' county team outside of Ireland and the UK.

30 years ago, the first ever @ladiesfootball Championship took place in New York. Since founding it's been at the heart of the community for decades. Thanks to @gympluscoffee we've produced a documentary for @SportTG4 airing THIS SUNDAY at 6pm to share this incredible story. pic.twitter.com/8yP4CiyqMr — Her Sport (@HerSportDotIE) August 9, 2022

This year marks the 30-year anniversary of the association in New York. In April, the LGFANY honored the anniversary with the Empowering Women in Sports Event. It included a virtual presentation on the journey from 1992 to 2022 and how the association made history.

Now, a new documentary will help celebrate this important milestone.

To learn more about The Ladies Gaelic Football Association of New York (LGFANY) visit the organization's website.

Watch "30 Years of Ladies Football in New York" on TG4 Sunday, August 14 at 6pm.