Students from two Cork schools have teamed up to perform a poignant rendition of the Aslan hit "Crazy World" in honor of the band's frontman Christy Dignam, who is receiving palliative care after a long battle with cancer.

School of the Divine Child at the Lavanagh Centre and Scoil Ursula in Blackrock teamed up with Cork musicians Clodagh Kearney and Stephen Manning to produce the music video, which features children singing and using Lámh - a form of sign language designed for Irish children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Kearney, a music educator and self-proclaimed Aslan fan, described the collaboration between the two schools as a "special gift" to Dignam.

Read more Christy Dignam receiving palliative care at home, family says

"We have always found Christy to be uncommonly kind over the years opening for him and encountering him, and the kids are absolutely loving Aslan music the last few years," Kearney told CorkBeo.

"And I’m amazed by the way he uses his hands when he’s performing – the gestures and everything, and the kids were always fascinated by it too, so we thought it’d be a really cool idea to bring the two schools together signing with Lámh and send it to Christy," she added.

"The kids really think he’s class and so do we. So as he’s sick at the moment we just thought it might bring him a smile."

Dignam's family announced last month that the 62-year-old singer was receiving palliative care in his Dublin home.

The Aslan frontman was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder called amyloidosis in 2013.

Last month, his family said in a statement that Dignam had spent the last six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.