Barry McGrath, the Galway man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run in San Francisco on January 29, will be laid to rest in Ireland next week.

A death notice posted on RIP.ie says that Barry McGrath was a native of The Wood, Cregmore, Claregalway in Co Galway.

The notice says: “Barry is predeceased by his loving dad John. He will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, his mam Bernie, sisters Emma and Lisa, his brother Brian and his wife Síofra and by his three adored nephews Ben, Eddie and Timmy, his granny Peggie Duffy, his aunts and uncles, his wonderful circle of first cousins and all his extended family. Barry will be missed by all his good friends here and overseas.

“Safely Home with His Dad.”

There will be a visitation at St. Philip the Apostle Church in San Francisco, California on Thursday, February 3 at 6 pm, followed by a funeral mass at 7 pm.

McGrath's remains will then be repatriated to Ireland, where his funeral will take place on February 7 and 8. Times are to be arranged.

The death notice says donations can be made if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which on Monday night said it was “shocked and saddened” to learn about the passing of McGrath.

“Barry, originally from Claregalway, was the driving force behind a golf fundraiser for the Trust by the hurling clubs in the San Francisco area and a great supporter of KBRT.

"His family and friends are in our prayers. Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis."

Shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Barry McGrath in a hit and run incident in San Francisco at the weekend.... Posted by The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust on Monday, January 31, 2022

McGrath, 38, became a prominent figure in the San Francisco GAA community after moving to the US in 2015. Just days before his death, he was elected as Chair of the St. Joseph's Hurling Club - Silicon Valley. The club has since said McGrath was was "always there for anyone as a friend.”

On Monday night, friends of McGrath laid flowers and lit candles at the scene of the accident.

San Francisco Police are still investigating Saturday's fatal accident that occurred at 46th Ave and Lexington Ave. The driver of the Audi SUV, which police say was reported as stolen earlier in January, that struck the car that McGrath was riding in fled the scene.