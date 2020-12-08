The Armagh camogie team has come under fire after a video emerged in which they appeared to be singing a pro-IRA song after their All-Ireland Premier Junior victory against Cavan.

A video posted on social media, following the Armagh camogie All-Ireland win over Cavan, appeared to show some of the team singing a pro-IRA song in the locker room. Some of the players appeared to be shouting "Ooh ah, up the Ra".

A spokesperson for Armagh camogie said the county board would be carrying out a full investigation, the BBC reported.

However, on Tuesday, December 8, Armagh Camogie refuted the claims in a statement: “What they were singing was up Armagh. Armagh County Camogie are a sporting body and do not associate ourselves with any political organization."

Ulster Camogie said it had been “made aware of alleged inappropriate behavior after the All-Ireland Junior Championship final on Saturday, December 5.

“We have referred the matter to the Camogie Association and have no further comment at this time.”

Democratic Unionist Party politician for the constituency of Upper Bann, Jonathan Buckley, said the incident was "inexcusable".

He said, "A victory in such a championship is clearly a huge achievement for any team, but it is deeply disappointing that once again we see another incident relating to Gaelic games and IRA chanting."

Buckley added that it was "inexplicable as to why a group of young women, none of whom were alive during the worst years of IRA terrorism, would make such chanting part and parcel of their celebrations".

"I have no doubt that many fans of Gaelic games are appalled by such behavior."

In a statement, Ulster Unionist Councillor Sam Nicholson said this incident would send out "a very negative message" to the unionist community, as well as "anyone who has been affected by IRA terrorism throughout the Troubles".

"It is particularly disappointing because the pro-IRA chants which clearly glorify terrorism were being made by players who are so young and clearly have no thoughts or empathy for the victims of terrorism or the offense they would cause," he said.

He continued “Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident. In July 2019 members of the Tyrone Men’s team were seen on social media hurling sectarian abuse at accordion bands in Aughnacloy and in September 2020 footage emerged of pro-IRA chanting following Dungannon Clarkes’ success in the Tyrone County final.

"To this, we can now add the shameful scenes from Armagh’s camogie success. This is totally unacceptable and disgraceful behavior and presents the GAA with yet another example of how there is something sinister within the sport that goes far beyond a mere image problem.

“I genuinely hope the GAA authorities were listening and realize the need to take decisive action. There is little point in the GAA lining up alongside the football and rugby authorities to promote sport in Northern Ireland, trying to pretend all is well. The GAA need to stamp out the glorification of terrorism within their own sport, once and for all.”