Annie McCarrick's missing person investigation has been reclassified as a murder investigation, An Garda Síochána announced today, March 24, based on the entirety of the information available to the investigation team at Irishtown Garda station.

McCarrick, a native of New York who had been living in Ireland, was last seen in Dublin on March 26, 1993.

Detective Superintendent Carroll, DMR South Central made the following public appeal for information on March 24: "I want to speak to any person who met, spoke with or had any interaction with Annie McCarrick on the 26th March 1993 or subsequently.

"There are person or persons, who have information on the disappearance of Annie McCarrick and her murder on or about the 26th March 1993 and who haven’t yet spoken to Gardaí or who may have already spoken to Gardaí but were not in a position to tell everything that they know at that time.

"I want to speak with any person who has any information on the large brown handbag which it is believed that Annie was in possession of when she went missing.

"I am appealing to those persons, 30 years later, to please come forward and speak to the investigation team.”

"The primary focus of this investigation is the victim, Annie McCarrick and her family.

"Annie’s father John has passed away not knowing what happened to his daughter.

"Annie's mother Nancy deserves to know the truth, she deserves to know what happened to her daughter on or about the 26th of March 1993. She is waiting 30 years for those answers.

"I, and the Investigation Team, are determined to gather all available information/ evidence to find those answers and bring this matter to a positive conclusion.”



Concluding Detective Superintendent Carroll appealed: "I would urge any person or persons with information in relation to the Murder of Annie McCarrick to please come forward to either the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station at 01 6669600, your local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential telephone line 1800 666 111.

"I appeal to any person who have information relative to Annie’s murder not to assume we know and/or that it has limited value. Let us make that decision.”

The disappearance of Annie McCarrick

Annie McCarrick was born on March 21, 1967 and was 26 years old at the time of her disappearance. She was the only child of her father John (deceased) and mother Nancy and was originally from New York.

McCarrick visited Ireland as a teenager on a school trip. Annie’s parents describe that she fell in love with Ireland and the Irish way of life and how upon her return to New York, Annie indicated her intention to return to Ireland to live.

In the late 1980s, McCarrick completed 3rd level studies at St. Patrick’s College, Drumcondra and at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth before returning to New York in 1991, where she completed her studies at Stoney Brook University, New York

On January 4, 1993, McCarrick moved to Ireland to live permanently, settling in rental accommodation at St. Catherine’s Court, Sandymount, Dublin 4, with two other tenants.

McCarrick worked as a waitress at the Courtyard Restaurant Donnybrook and as a waitress at Café Java Leeson Street.

On March 17, 1993, McCarrick attended St. Patrick’s Day Parade with friends.

Over the next few days, McCarrick carried out a normal life working, socializing in various licensed premises, and visiting friends.

On Thursday, March 25, 1993, McCarrick was not working but called to Café Java to collect her wages. Her wages were not ready and McCarrick arranged to call again on Friday, March 26 to collect her wages. She then visited friends and stayed for dinner.

On Friday, March 26, 1993, McCarrick spoke to both her flatmates before they left separately to travel home for the weekend.

Shortly before 11 am, McCarrick visited the Allied Irish Bank, Sandymount Road, to carry out some personal banking. This is the last confirmed sighting of Annie McCarrick, captured on CCTV:

McCarrick made arrangements with friends inviting them to her apartment for dinner the next day Saturday, March 27. McCarrick was excited, planning for a visit by her mother Nancy, due to arrive on March 30, 1993.

Subsequently, there are reported sightings of McCarrick in the Sandymount Green area, reported sightings of McCarrick boarding a No.44 bus bound for Enniskerry and a number of further reported sightings in Enniskerry village and Johnny Fox’s pub.

On March 28, 1993, friends o McCarrick were concerned for her welfare. McCarrick was not at home on Saturday, March 27 when they called for the dinner invite, she had not turned up for work either on Saturday, March 27 or on the morning of Sunday, March 28,

A friend called to her apartment on the evening of March 28 and spoke with McCarrick's flatmates. Groceries purchased by McCarrick on the morning of Friday, March 26, 1993, in Quinnsworth, Sandymount Road, had been left unpacked in shopping bags. A receipt in the bags confirms the date and time of purchase as March 26, 1993 at 11:02 am. This is the last confirmed activity by Annie McCarrick.

McCarrick was reported missing by a friend on the evening of March 28 at Irishtown Garda Station.

This missing person report was confirmed by her mother Nancy when she arrived in Dublin on March 30, 1993.

Annie McCarrick is described as 5'8" in height, 10 stone (140 lbs), long brown hair. She spoke with a soft Irish-American accent. When McCarrick disappeared, it is believed she was in possession of a large brown leather bag. Photographs of McCarrick, including a photograph depicting this large brown leather bag, are being made available.

An Garda Síochána has maintained an open and active investigation into the disappearance of Annie McCarrick carried out by a dedicated investigation team based at Irishtown Garda Station. Over the 30 years of this investigation, the investigation team have:

discovered and collated in excess of five thousand documents/reports

taken in excess of 300 statements of evidence

retained a number of exhibits

A Senior Investigating Officer has been formally appointed to lead this investigation.

Detective Superintendent Carroll and the Senior Investigating Officer have recently visited Nancy McCarrick in New York.