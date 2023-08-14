Alex Collins, the NFL running back who achieved viral fame by incorporating Irish dance into his training, has died at the age of 28.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning," Collins' family said in a statement released through the Seahawks on Monday, August 14.

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.

“We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available."

A statement from the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/XWteHpgM3r — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

The Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida said that on Sunday night, August 13, Alexander Collins was pronounced dead on the scene after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes.

Collins, a native of Florida who played college football at Arkansas, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He then played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 and 2018 before returning to the Seahawks in 2020 and 2021.

Earlier this year, Collins signed with the USFL's Memphis Showboats, though his campaign ended in there in May when he was placed on injured reserve.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Collins first started Irish dancing back in 2016 - before he was drafted by the Seahawks - after he was introduced to it by his high school football coach's 15-year-old daughter in Florida.

Collins was initially skeptical of the benefits of Irish dancing, but he soon began making weekly visits to Drake School of Irish Dance in Fort Lauderdale to improve both his dancing and football technique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Collins (@budda03)

“It is all about rhythm and timing in Irish dance, and so it is for the running back as well,” Collins said back in 2016.

“Here I am always on my toes, and I really love it because it builds my lower body muscles and my calf muscles.

“I am more explosive on the field. As a running back, you want to have that lower body strength and that footwork—and this is the perfect place to get it.”

In 2017, as his Irish-themed touchdown dances gained popularity, Collins famously took the time to meet with Carl Tubbs, a young boy who was being bullied for taking part in Irish dance.

"I want to let you know I'm proud of you," Collins told Tubbs on the sidelines, "I'm going to be following your career."

In 2018, Collins, with some help from Cleary Irish Dance, took his talents to the big stage, performing to Ed Sheeran's "Galway Girl" on the NFL talent show "MVP: Most Valuable Performer."

Check out Alex Collins on MVP - Most Valuable Performer! ICYMI... check out Alex Collins smashing it on #MVPCBS 💜☘️🏉 #teamcleary #clearyirishdance Drake School of Irish Dance Baltimore Ravens Posted by Cleary Irish Dance on Friday, January 26, 2018

Later that year, his love of Irish dance brought him to none other than Ireland, where Collins, of course, seized the opportunity to show off his steps with some of the best of the best Irish dancers around.