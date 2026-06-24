An Garda Síochána launched an appeal on Wednesday, June 24, on abuse relating to the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

In its appeal, Ireland's national police force encouraged anyone who believes they were a victim of a criminal act relating to the Presbyterian Church in Ireland to contact either their local Garda station or the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

Reports can also be made by emailing [email protected], calling the Sexual Crime Management Unit on (01) 666 3430 or (01) 666 3435, or calling the free and confidential Garda Child Sexual Abuse Reporting Line on 1800 555 222.

Contacts will be handled with "sensitivity and empathy," Gardaí said on Wednesday, adding that, where possible, they will progress matters through investigation.

An Garda Síochána said they "endeavour to effectively deal with all contacts, however there may be limitations as to the action that could be taken in some cases due to matters such as the unavailability of evidence over time or suspects and/or witnesses being deceased."

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The Gardaí appeal comes after the Presbyterian Church in Ireland announced at its Belfast headquarters in November that a review had identified several safeguarding failures between 2009 and 2021, and one in 2022.

Among the failures were "situations where we failed to make referrals to statutory authorities when these were required" and "situations where some offenders returning to worship in Church, following referrals to us by statutory bodies, were inadequately monitored."

In the days after the announcement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland launched its own investigation into the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable David Beck, Crime Department, said at the time that the PSNI had "formalized a coordinated response working with statutory and support agencies to address the matters that have come to light as a result of the recent announcements by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland."

ACC Beck said he established a dedicated PSNI investigation team under the supervision of an experienced senior investigating officer from our Public Protection Branch to lead a criminal investigation.

In an update in February, the PSNI said it had received 101 referrals into the ongoing investigation, including direct reports from victims and referrals from safeguarding partners and other parties.

The PSNI continues to appeal for anyone who wishes to make a report or disclose information to contact police directly on 101 or via [email protected]. The Victim Support NI helpline is also available at 028 9013 0405.

An Garda Síochána said on Wednesday that it has been liaising with the PSNI on this matter since late 2025, but has not received any direct complaints to date.