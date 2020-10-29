Celebrating the very Irish holiday of Halloween, we take a look at some wonderful Irish stories across America and the beautiful Irish gifts and products available.

In case you didn't know Halloween's history lies in the Celtic holiday of Samhain, marking the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. Of course in modern times Halloween has become more about plastic decorations and trick or treating for the candy it's good to take stock at this time of year and connect with your Irish roots.

What better way to do this than consider choosing an Irish store or products from across the United States.

For now, let's take a look at some of the wonderful Irish stores and Irish products available to inspire you.

Irish Traditions is Maryland’s premier importer of fine jewelry, clothing, home accessories, food, and gifts from Ireland and Scotland. Their products are of the highest quality and reflect the rich heritage of the Celts. Besides offering an endless variety of jewelry, knitwear, Highland apparel, and gifts, Irish Traditions provide guidance on incorporating your Irish or Scottish heritage into life’s celebrations including baptisms, graduations, weddings, and holidays. Kilts and other tartan wear are available for purchase or for rental. For those who want to experience Ireland or Scotland first hand, they offer travel arrangements for independent or escorted trips.

141-143 Main St, Annapolis. MD 21401. Ph: 410-990-4747. www.IrishTraditionsOnline.com

Tucked away in a quaint cottage in the resort area of Door County, Wisconsin, O’Meara’s Irish House brings a little bit of Ireland to Wisconsin.

Across the country, local Irish and Celtic shops represent the heartbeat of Irish culture in their communities, a place for Irish Americans to connect with their roots and for those in the larger community to learn more about everything Ireland has to offer. During this unprecedented time, IrishCentral is shining a light on local Irish stores and the dedicated shop owners who pour their hearts and souls into providing the best possible experiences for their customers.

O’Meara’s Irish House is located in Fish Creek, in the resort area of Door County. The locality originally had some Irish settlers, but most of the people who come into the store are first, second, or third-generation Irish American and come from Chicago and Milwaukee.

3970 Main Street, Fish Creek, WI 54212. countydoorirish@gmail.com Ph: 920-868-3528. omearasirish.com. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Back in May 2005, Terry Kast, at Head Honcho at Celtic Ranch Irish store, started her business, inspired by her own dreams of traveling in Ireland with her family and edged on by her own mother's grá (love) for Ireland. Purveyors of men and women's Irish clothing, Irish gifts, Irish jewelry, whiskey gifts, and host to special events, the Celtic Ranch is clearly a business filled with passion.

Kast told IrishCentral it was "a life long-planned trip to Ireland with family" that drove her to establish Celtic Ranch.

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Celtic Ranch adapted. As they already had an online store, their clientele was able to continue to enjoy their Irish products. The store also provided a curbside pick-up for customers selling whiskey among other things. They continue to provide an online reserve / buy and collect service and provide free deliveries on orders over $45.

404 Main Street, Weston, MO 64098. Ph: 816-640-2881. info@celticranch.com

CelticRanch.com / KiltmanKilts.com. You can also visit them on Facebook @TheCetlicRanch or @KiltmanKilts

Donegal Square is in the heart of Historic Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. For more than 30 years, they have welcomed customers to their unique Celtic gift shop. Together with McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar, they are your Celtic destination (no passport required!).

Customer favorites include beautiful sweaters and woolens, Nicholas Mosse pottery, Shanore, and Keith Jack Jewelry, Ogham Wishes, and much more. Visit their pantry to stock up on your favorite treats from “across the pond”!

Donegal Square brings you the best of Ireland and the British Isles. Visit, have a wee chat, and become part of the Donegal Square family!

534 Main Street in Bethlehem, PA 18018. DonegalSquare.com. info@donegal.com. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Boru Jewelry's bespoke jewelry design service is a unique opportunity to be involved in every step of the creation process. The result is a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry, designed and crafted to your very own personal requirements. There is simply nothing more special than this.

Of course, you may be wondering how to clearly explain that spark of an idea you have in your head. Don’t worry, they’re highly experienced at taking ideas from concept to creation, and they’ll help to draw out your thinking into a design to be treasured.

The service usually begins with an initial consultation via email and this is free of charge. Here you’ll discuss your initial desires, ideas, and budget with us.

Once they have a design direction and a proposed budget, the creation begins. In some instances, their designer will use computer software to bring your ideas to life on a computer screen, involving you in every step of the process. Alternatively, it may simply be a reproduction of an existing design that you like, with minor custom alterations.

Their bespoke service isn’t just for engagement or wedding bands, it’s available for anything that is important to you – pendants, rings, bracelets – if it matters to you, it matters to us.

You can shop at Boru Jewelry and find out all about the company at www.borujewelry.com. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube. Retailers can contact Boru via sales@borujewelry.com.

Solvar is a third-generation, family-run, Irish business combining their passion for Ireland with their love of jewelry. They have been designing Celtic and Irish inspired jewelry with love and care in Dublin since 1941.

Each piece of Solvar jewelry draws inspiration from Ireland’s rich heritage. Their master Goldsmith Paul has been working with Solvar for over 28 years. Using his vast experience, he carefully crafts their stories of Ireland such as the Claddagh & Trinity knot into timeless pieces of Irish jewelry.

Speaking of his craft, Paul says "No two Claddagh rings will ever be the same because of the weight of the stories and the people behind them. The beauty of my craft lies in how I play a part in how families around the world share their tradition and Irish heritage from generation to generation. I feel connected to my country and I’m proud to share that with the world."

A whisper of romance lingers within every Claddagh. Once upon a time, an Irish sailor was captured and sold into slavery. Far from his native land, he held the memory of his sweetheart deep in his heart. Years later, on his safe return to Galway, his gift to her was a Claddagh ring. Forged with the skills he had learned during his imprisonment; it was a token of his enduring love. “With these hands, I give you my heart, and I crown it with my love.”

You can find out more about Solvar at www.solvar.com, on Facebook, or on Instagram. You can find your nearest Solvar stockist here. Alternatively, you can contact them via info@solvar.com.

Celtic Knot Works

Bob Heiney, the lead artist at Celtic Knot Works, creates award-winning, high-quality original designs inspired by traditional Celtic styles and the intricate interlacing patterns of the Celtic lands: Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Brittany. They offer a gorgeous range of pendants, pewter pins, matchbox covers, keychains, pendulums, money clips, and more, all proudly handcrafted in the USA. The Celtic Pendants are Celtic Knot Work’s most popular offerings. The styles include traditional symbols (including Trinity knot, triple spiral, and shamrock), as well as Animals, including favorites like Wolf, Bear, Raven, Dragonfly, and many more.

For Celtic Knot Works’ full line of jewelry and gifts, check your favorite local NACTA store. Check out the latest collections at CelticKnotWorks.com.