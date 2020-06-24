Established in 1941, in Dublin, Solvar combines its passion for

Ireland with and love of jewelry, providing Irish stores around the United States with Irish jewelry.

Across the country, local Irish and Celtic shops represent the heartbeat of Irish culture in their communities, a place for Irish Americans to connect with their roots and for those in the larger community to learn more about everything Ireland has to offer. During this unprecedented time, IrishCentral is shining a light on local Irish stores and the dedicated shop owners who pour their hearts and souls into providing the best possible experiences for their customers.

From its humble beginnings, at No. 10 Harcourt Street, in Dublin, the family-run company has grown to a 50-strong company, which exports beautiful Irish jewelry around the world. Solvar, an award-winning jewelry manufacturer, combines their passion for Ireland with this love of Irish jewelry.

Solvar told IrishCentral "Our story begins nearly 80 years ago, back in 1941, when our founder Gustaf (Nicky) Obernik, took his family on a weekend break, to Killarney [County Kerry] to visit the famous Gap of Dunloe.

"Gustaf was surprised to see the volume of visitors that were attracted to this beautiful landmark and he started to explore the idea of designing and manufacturing Irish jewelry inspired by Ireland’s rich history and heritage."

Solvar now has Irish and United States-based sales teams and over 50 staff members. Solvar provides Irish jewelry to Irish gift shops in the United States, as well as gift stores and jewelers in Ireland.

Each piece of Solvar jewelry is individually designed, drawing inspiration from Ireland’s rich heritage and unique icons such as the Claddagh, the Celtic knot, the shamrock, the harp and the Celtic cross, which all have rich stories to tell from centuries past.

This year Solvar is excited to launch its new Claddagh Kiss Ring, available in sterling silver and 14-karat gold.

This year Solvar is excited to launch its new Claddagh Kiss Ring, available in sterling silver and 14-karat gold.

The story of the Claddagh is a tale of eternal devotion, with the symbols representing love (heart), friendship (hands), and loyalty (crown). This contemporary-style ring, the Claddagh Kiss Ring, is embellished with diamonds and is designed with the cross-over band forming the shape of a kiss.

It comes with a stamp of Irish authenticity, having been Irish hallmarked in Dublin Castle. Solvar gold Claddagh rings are all handcrafted in their workshop in Dublin.

Solvar's busiest time of the years starts from St. Patrick's Day (March 17) and goes right through to the end of September. Christmas is also a busy time of year for these suppliers of the perfect Irish gifts.

You can find out more about Solvar at www.solvar.com, on Facebook, or on Instagram. You can find your nearest Solvar stockist here. Alternatively, you can contact them via info@solvar.com.

