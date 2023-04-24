The scones are very easy to make, and the recipe can be easily adjusted to suit your taste preferences. Here's how to make them.

Scones are a beloved baked good in Ireland, and they have a long history in Irish cuisine. These delicious treats are enjoyed throughout the country and are an important part of Irish food culture. From the classic plain scone to variations such as fruit scones or savory cheese scones, there's a scone for everyone to enjoy.

The tradition of scones in Ireland dates back hundreds of years. The word "scone" itself is believed to have originated from the Scottish Gaelic word "sgonn," which means "a shapeless mass or large mouthful." Scones were originally a simple bread made with oatmeal, barley, or wheat, and were a staple food for many Irish families.

Irish herbed drop scones are a delicious traditional Irish recipe that has been passed down through generations of Irish families. These savory scones are perfect for any occasion, whether it's a quick breakfast, an afternoon snack, or a hearty side dish to go with dinner.

These scones are made with a combination of flour, baking powder, salt, butter, milk, and fresh herbs. The most commonly used herbs are parsley, chives, and thyme, but you can also experiment with other herbs such as rosemary or sage.

Irish herbed drop scones recipe

Serves: 8

Ingredients

- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon baking powder

- 2 tablespoons milk

- 2 eggs

- 1/4 cup melted butter

- 1 tablespoon chopped mixed fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, and rosemary

- 4 tablespoons sunflower / canola oil

Method

Sift together the flour, salt, and baking powder.

Blend in milk, eggs, butter, and herbs.

Pass this batter through a fine-mesh strainer into a small bowl. Refrigerate, covered with plastic wrap, I0 minutes.

Heat the sunflower / canola oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Pour a tablespoon of batter onto the pan. Cook on both sides, about 30-40 seconds per side or golden brown.