How to make perfect Irish scones

Simple wholesome Irish baking from the experts. IrishCentral will show you have to make this top Avoca recipe.

Avoca scones are famously good and IrishCentral is here to show you how to make this easy scones recipe for the perfect Irish scones. What could be more delicious! Enjoy!

Avoca customers frequently say a cup of coffee and something sweet, be it a cake biscuit or scone, is like nothing anywhere else. Today we’re sharing their recipe for the classic Avoca scone - best enjoyed with freshly whipped cream and some homemade jam. This recipe is from their first cookbook, The Avoca Cafe Cookbook.

Avoca's Famous Irish Scones Recipe

Makes 8-12

Ingredients

1lb/450g self-raising flour

A pinch of baking powder

A generous pinch of salt

2oz/50g caster sugar

4oz/110g unsalted butter, diced

1 egg, lightly beaten

2fl oz/50ml double cream

7fl oz/200ml milk (you may need a little more)

2 oz/50 g raisins (optional)

1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water, to glaze

Method

Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt into a bowl and stir in the sugar. Using your fingertips, lightly work in the butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. At this point, you can add the raisins if you choose to include them. Add the egg, cream, and enough milk to moisten. Mix well until it has a soft doughy texture – but it shouldn’t be too moist.

Gather the dough into a ball and turn it out onto a floured surface, then roll lightly with a rolling pin to 1 inch/2.5cm thick. Cut out with a round cutter, transfer to a greased baking sheet, and brush the tops with the egg glaze. Bake in the oven preheated to 350F/180c/Gas mark 4 for 15-20 minutes or until well browned.

This recipe is featured in the Avoca Cafe Cookbook which you can purchase here.

Avoca is an Irish family-run business that spans one of the world's oldest surviving manufacturing companies and Ireland's most exciting stores and food markets.

* Originally published July 2015. Updated in 2023.