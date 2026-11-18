No jersey on that pitch carried a bookmaker's name. That was a choice. At its annual Congress in February 2018, the GAA voted to prohibit "sponsorship by a betting company of any competition, team, playing gear or facility," and 93% of delegates backed it.

People still bet on that final, of course. Plenty of the money went through apps on phones, and a shrinking share crossed a shop counter. Some probably went to crypto sites that answer to no Irish regulator at all. The way Irish fans bet had been changing for years before 2026, and in July a new licensing system began trying to catch up with it.

The GAA wrote two betting rules, and both were aimed at its own people

The sponsorship vote finished something the association had started a year earlier. At the 2017 Congress, delegates passed a rule barring players, team management and match officials from betting on games they're involved in. The margin, according to Newstalk's report that morning, was 234 votes to two.

The 2018 motion came from Mick Rock of Connacht GAA, who told Congress that sport was "besieged by gambling," and RTÉ reported that it carried 93% of the 270 voting delegates. Alan Kerins of the Gaelic Players Association said 15% of the 77 players who'd asked the GPA for counseling the year before had done so over gambling.

Oisín McConville, the former Armagh footballer who has talked publicly about his own gambling addiction, backed the ban before the vote; he wanted it in place before betting money got a foothold in the game. On the field, little changed overnight. RTÉ noted that no county had a bookmaker as a major sponsor at the time, so the ban mostly closed a door that hadn't yet opened wide. It covered the association's competitions, teams, kit and grounds. A supporter's own wagers were never part of it.

Main street has lost about half its bookmakers since 2008

For decades the Irish bet lived in the shop, with a docket and a biro and the racing on a screen in the corner. That world is shrinking fast. Ireland had 684 betting shops at the end of 2025, compared with close on 1,400 in 2008, according to an October 2 column by the Irish Times racing writer Brian O'Connor.

"In a betting world where every phone is a shop," O'Connor wrote, the old cartoon of a punter with a stubby pencil no longer fits. For most people under 40, he added, the idea of gambling in a shop rather than on a phone is "akin to travelling to work on a steam train." Racing is where that bites hardest in his telling, since the sport's finances are bound up with a shop trade he describes as in decline.

On the track, Irish horses are still winning. At Cheltenham in March, Irish-trained runners took 15 of the festival's 28 races, with 13 going to the UK. Ireland kept the Prestbury Cup when Air Of Entitlement won the last race of the week, the Jockey Club said. What has shrunk is the network of counters where punters once backed those horses, and Ireland had around 700 fewer of them at the end of 2025 than in 2008.

Apps made a bet much easier to open than to close

On November 4, the Irish Examiner reported a survey of 1,000 gamblers that the Economic and Social Research Institute ran for the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland. Most of its findings deal with how Irish punters behave once they bet online.

Over half (54%) of the people who'd opened an online account went on to open a second one. One in seven said their most recent online session came straight after an email, an app notification or an ad, and a fifth said they get notifications daily. One in four online gamblers said they'd lost "a lot" in their last session. For people betting in person, the figure was 17%.

The researchers found an "asymmetry" too: opening an account or depositing was easier than closing one or getting winnings out. Prof. Pete Lunn, head of the ESRI's Behavioural Research Unit, said that's by design and that the motive is commercial. McConville, quoted in the same report, said accounts that are hard to close make it more likely people gamble their winnings away.

There's a fair counterpoint. Good odds and easy registration were among the reasons respondents gave for opening a second account. Hunting for a better price is an old habit, too; punters used to walk from one bookmaker to the next on the same street to do it. What the app changed is the effort involved. A second account takes minutes, and nobody has to put on a coat.

Since July 1, an Irish betting app needs a GRAI license

Ireland's rules caught up slowly. The Gambling Regulation Act was signed into law in October 2024, and the GRAI was set up on a statutory basis on March 5, 2025. Then came the real switch. As the GRAI's July 1 licensing announcement put it, licenses for remote betting, online and by phone, took effect that day.

A licensed operator now has to verify ages, pay out winnings, refuse credit cards and close an account when a customer asks. Anne Marie Caulfield, the GRAI's chief executive, said on launch day that running a betting business without a license is a criminal offense. Uptake was quick. The Irish Times counted 33 licenses by mid-September, and by November 4 Caulfield said 41 had been issued, covering 98% of remote betting operators.

The coverage still has holes. Licenses for in-person betting in shops are due to start in December, Caulfield said on November 4. Gaming, lotteries and other categories follow in 2027 and 2028, on the timetable the GRAI set out in July. Until then, online casino-style games sit outside the license regime, while a sports bet placed on the same phone falls inside it.

The regulator has started pushing offshore books out

The second job is enforcement, and it has begun. In September, the Irish Times reported that a major international betting platform had blocked Irish users after the GRAI got involved. The regulator said two big prediction markets had done the same, and that it was working to make sure Irish customers got their deposits back. Since casino-style games fall in the gap the licensing rollout hasn't reached, the paper noted, that platform could have kept them running in Ireland. It shut its whole site to Irish users instead.

According to that report, the GRAI is looking at more than 100 operators. The GRAI also says the illegal market accounts for 70% of betting activity in Europe and is worth more than 80 billion euros. The report gave no source for that figure beyond the regulator itself, and an outsider can't easily check it.

Its enforcement team, the GRAI said, is focused on "extraterritorial remote gambling sites that are illegal at the point of consumption in Ireland," along with unlicensed betting in pubs. An offshore crypto book that takes sports bets in bitcoin or stablecoins from Irish customers, without a GRAI license, is the kind of operation that first category describes. How many Irish fans still use books like that is anyone's guess, because neither the GRAI's public statements nor the ESRI findings reported so far put a number on it.

On a crypto book, the operator's own terms decide when a bet pays

Inside the licensed system, paying out winnings is a license condition the GRAI can enforce. A crypto book outside that system settles by its own rules, and the rulebook a customer can point to is the one the operator wrote. Settlement on Shuffle's bitcoing sportsbook waits for official confirmation of the outcome, or else comes at the company's sole discretion, its terms say, and they void bets on postponed, canceled or abandoned matches.

Since July 1, any firm taking bets online from people in Ireland has needed a GRAI license. Shuffle's terms withhold the site from people in any country whose law would require the company to be licensed or registered, and Ireland now meets that description. The terms bar the United States by name, a line that takes in the Irish-American fan in Boston or Chicago who watched the Mayo win.

Bad weather is where settlement rules like these get tested. A match abandoned in a storm and not finished the same day would leave undecided bets void, while a fixture moved well in advance for live TV wouldn't count as postponed at all. None of that looks unreasonable on paper. The book's margin is still built into every price, though, and a stake held in bitcoin can be worth more or fewer euros by the time a result is confirmed.

The jersey stayed clean, and the phone is the regulator's question now

RTÉ's broadcast of the Mayo win drew an average of 944,000 viewers, with a peak of 1.1 million at 5:11 p.m., and RTÉ Player had logged 566,000 streams by the following day. Every one of those screens showed two teams in kit with no bookmaker anywhere on it, eight years after Congress decided it should look that way.

Caulfield's point at the ESRI launch was that gambling is no longer something people go looking for; "increasingly, gambling finds them." Four months into licensing, the GRAI has 41 licenses to police and an unknown number of unlicensed books to find. From the stand at Croke Park, the line looks simple. The GAA kept betting money off the jersey. Whether it stays off the phone in a supporter's hand is a question the new regulator now owns.