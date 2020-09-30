A global pandemic, with looming lockdowns, a volatile political climate, economic volatility, and the spectre of false news, Trinity College Dublin's Long Room Hub series Behind the Headlines will discuss "The Age of Uncertainty", on Oct 6, at 7pm.

There is a growing sense that the one certainty we can count on over the coming weeks, months, and years, is uncertainty. From the ancient Stoics and philosophers to contemporary historians, writers and economists, thinkers have grappled with this concept and its implications. What can they tell us about our current predicament, and can we learn to tolerate uncertainty in our daily lives?

In the Trinity Long Room Hub’s forthcoming Behind the Headlines discussion from Trinity College Dublin, the experts explore what uncertainty means today. In the midst of a global pandemic, with looming lockdowns, a volatile political climate, economic volatility, and the spectre of false news, we will consider possible responses to life in the ‘age of uncertainty’ and discuss the ways in which unpredictability shapes our feelings about the future.

Behind the Headlines "The Age of Uncertainty" speakers:

- Professor Siobhan Garrigan, Loyola Chair of Theology, Head of School of Religion

- Professor Kenneth Pearce, Ussher Assistant Professor in Berkeley Studies (Early Modern Philosophy), Head of Department of Philosophy

- Professor Mani Ramaswami, Professor of Neurogenetics, Director of Trinity Institute of Neurosciences (TCIN)

- Carmel Crimmins, Senior Editor, Top News, Reuters.

The Trinity Long Room Hub’s ‘Behind the Headlines’ discussion series offers background analyses to current issues by experts drawing on the long-term perspectives of Arts & Humanities research. It aims to provide a forum that deepens understanding, combats simplification, and polarization and thus creates space for informed and respectful public discourse. The Trinity Long Room Hub is an Arts and Humanities Research Institute in Ireland’s leading university, Trinity College Dublin.