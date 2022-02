We're officially less than a month away until St. Patrick's Day 2022!

St. Patrick's Day 2022 is sure to be extra special since for the first time in about two years, we'll be able to come together to march in parades big and small, short and long.

The excitement might feel a bit overwhelming, so we've decided to put together this list of St. Patrick's Day Parades in the US so you can get a head start on planning!

Be advised - this list is just of in-person St. Patrick's Day Parades. There are plenty of more celebrations (festivals, runs / walks, concerts, dinner dances, and more!) happening across the country throughout the month of March for St. Patrick's Day this year.

We'll be updating this list on a rolling basis so if you don't see your local St. Patrick's Day Parade listed here, please email us at Editors@IrishCentral.com with the subject "St. Patrick's Day Parade," or comment below with your parade's information including date, city, time, and a link to a website and / or social media.

Sadly, there were some states we couldn't find St. Patrick's Day Parades listed for - Alaska, New Mexico, and Wyoming, as well as Washington, DC. If you know of a St. Patrick's Day Parade in any of those areas, let us know!

Without further ado ... here it is, your mega list of St. Patrick's Day Parades in the US for 2022!

