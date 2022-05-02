Solace House is gearing up for its 2022 Solace Sunrise Walk 5K walk/run event, which raises much-needed funds for the non-profit organization, as well as awareness surrounding mental health.

Solace House, based in New York, provides free, confidential, therapeutic counseling for anyone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts or suicidal distress, as well as those who engage in self-harm, or have been bereaved by suicide.

The vital funds raised through the Solace Sunrise Walk help Solace House expand its counseling services for those who are in suicidal crisis, as well as broaden its much-needed community awareness workshops and training programs.

Most importantly, the funds raised enable Solace House to continue providing its services at no cost.

Solace House says the demand for its services has risen drastically as depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation continue to increase.

About the Solace Sunrise Walk

The Solace Sunrise Walk raises funds for free mental healthcare as well as awareness surrounding mental health.

Starting during the dark and early hours of the morning, participants walk together as dawn breaks and sunlight emerges, a journey symbolic of the path many Solace House clients experience while attending counseling services.

This inspiring event brings together communities each year, walking in solidarity and fighting the fight against suicide.

Solace House invites you to walk with your community to reinforce its message, you are not alone.

Solace Sunrise Walk 2022 locations and dates

This year, there are several Solace Sunrise Walk locations and dates across the US. If you are interested in hosting a walk in your area, please email mary[@]solacehouseusa.org.

About Solace House

Located in Long Island City, Queens, and Yonkers, New York, Solace House provides free one-on-one counseling for people who are in suicidal distress, have made a suicide attempt, engage in self-harm, or have been bereaved by suicide.

Also offered is family support for clients’ loved ones, as well as group bereavement counseling and community awareness workshops and trainings.

All of Solace House’s services are completely free of charge, confidential, and provided by Licensed Clinical Social Workers who have vast experience in the area of suicide prevention and mental health.

Solace House's vision is a world where suicide, self-harm, and stigma have been replaced by hope, self-care, and acceptance. Its mission is to support people, families, and communities in crisis by providing free, easily accessible, mental health services to all. By supporting and participating in the Solace Sunrise Walk, you are helping Solace House achieve this mission.

For more information or to make an appointment, please call 718-482-0001. You can learn more about Solace House on its website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.