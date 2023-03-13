The NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade steps off this Friday morning, March 17.
The NYC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. The first parade was held on March 17, 1762 — 14 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The parade is held annually on March 17th at precisely 11:00 am in honor of St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland, and of the Archdiocese of New York. On years when March 17 falls on a Sunday, the parade is held on March 16 instead.
The parade route goes up Fifth Avenue beginning at East 44th Street and ending at East 79th Street. Approximately 150,000 people march in the parade which draws about 2 million spectators.
The NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has been run entirely by volunteers, many of whom come from generations of families dedicated to the organization of the parade. It takes months of preparation and countless hours to run the world’s oldest and largest parade.
Can I march with my county in the New York City Saint Patrick's Day Parade?
If you would like to march with your county in this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade, you are encouraged to reach out to your county organization, most of whom have websites or social media pages you can contact. The order that the counties march in the parade is different each year. (The 2023 line of march is available below and on the parade's website.)
Marchers should be aware of the parade's marching guidelines which are available here. Business dress code is required - green hats, sneakers, or other “oddball dress” is not permitted. Strollers and service dogs are permitted when marching, but pets are not.
What time does the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade start and end?
The parade steps off at 11 am and ends at about 4:30 pm.
Where does the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade begin and end?
The Parade begins on 5th Avenue at 44th Street and ends on 5th Avenue uptown at 79th Street.
Will the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade be canceled due to bad weather?
The Parade has not been canceled due to bad weather, although organizers do note that the Parade has marched in a variety of meteorologic conditions that have included various examples of inclemency.
How can I watch the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade in person?
Anywhere along 5th Avenue will give visitors of the Parade a fine location to experience the Parade. Organizers recommend that if you prefer to stand as close to 5th Avenue as possible, then the earlier you get there, the better. By order of the NYPD, there are no portable restrooms set up along the Parade route.
How can I watch the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade from home?
The NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade live coverage will begin at 11 am EST and continue through 3 pm EST on Friday, March 17 where viewers will be able to enjoy the over-the-air broadcast on WNBC, on NBCNewYork.com, and the NBC 4 App. The NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade will also be available for a national and international audience through the station's NBC New York News streaming homes on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, and Xumo Play.
NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade 2023 line of march
10:43 am: Fifth Avenue - W44th & W45th
(Line up West side of Fifth Ave between 44th & 45th)
- Londonderry High School Marching Band, NH
- Grand Marshal Kevin J. Conway and Aides
10:44 am: W44th - 5th Ave - No. 44
- Mayor Eric Adams/ Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell
- New York City Police Department Marching Band
- Police Department, NYC Holy Name Society
- Police Department Emerald Society Pipes & Drums
- Police Department, NYC Emerald Society
- F.O.P. Band NY
- Police Department NYC Retirees
- Auxiliary Police Department
- Xaverian High School Pipes and Drum Corp (Line up West 43rd behind 69th Reg)
- City Council and Public Officials, City of New York (Line up Fifth Ave. West side b/t 43-44St)
- New York State Police Pipe Band (Line up West 43rd behind 69th Reg)
- Honorable Kathy Hochul Governor State of New York (Line up West 43rdbehind 69th Reg)
- New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli
- New York State Courts Pipes and Drums (Line up West 43rd St. behind State Police)
- New York State Courts Emeralds Society
- NJ Field Music (Line West 43rd Behind NYS Courts)
- Veteran Corps of Artillery Color Guard (Line West 43rd Behind NYS Courts)
- New York University (NYU) Pipes and Drums NYC (Line West 43rd Behind Veteran Corps of Artillery Color Guard)
- Irish American Legislators Society of New York State (Line up on Fifth Ave. West side b/t 43-44 St)
- Ad Hoc Congressional Committee for Irish Affairs (Line up on Fifth Ave. West side b/t 43-44 St)
- U.S. Congress and other State and Federal Officials (Line up on Fifth Ave. West side b/t 43-44 St)
10:45 am: W44th - 6th Ave - No.50
- Port Authority Police Emerald Society Irish War Pipe Band
- Port Authority Police Emerald Society
- North Babylon High School LI NY
- Chaminade High School, Mineola. Long Island, NY
- Uniondale Marching Knights Uniondale High School NY
- Catholic Health Long Island, NY
- Aer Lingus, Ireland's Airline
- Randolph Macron Academy Band
- United Irish Counties Association of New York
- Castlerea Brass & Reid Brand, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon IRELAND
- County Roscommon Society of New York
- Clark County High School Band, Kahoka, MO
- County Sligo S&B Association of New York
- Jackson Liberty High School Band, Jackson Township
- County Wicklow Association of New York
11:20 am: E44th - 5th Ave - Madison Ave
- Xavier High School "Blue Knights" Cadet Band
- Xavier High School, R.O.T.C
- Knights of St. Patrick New York City
- St. Patrick's Day Parade Inc, Board of Directors and Trustees
- St. Patrick's Day Foundation, NYC, Directors
- County Tyrone Society Pipe Band
- County Tyrone Society of New York
- Slippery Rock High School Marching Band
- County Tipperary N & B Association of New York
- St. Joseph’s By The Sea Staten Island
- County Monaghan Society of New York
- Cross Border Orchestra, IRELAND
- Eastport South Manor High School Manorville NY
- County Longford Association of New York
- Spirit of Blackrock Fife and Drum Band
- County Wexford P S & B Association of New York
- Double R Twirletts PA
- Onteora Marching Band, Boiseville NY
- County Galway Association of New York
- The Pipes and Drums of the Orange County AOH NY
- AOH Orange County Board & Divisions 1 2 & 4
- Emerson High School Band Emerson NJ
- County Leitrim Society of New York
11:30 am: E44th - Madison + Vanderbilt Ave
- Ave LAOH Orange County Board
- Boy Scouts of America, NYC
- Roisin Dubh Irish Pipe Band NY
- LAOH Suffolk County Board
- Saffron United Pipe Band LI
- AOH Suffolk County Board and Divisions 8
11:40 am: W47th - 5th - 6th Ave
- FDNY Color Guard
- FDNY Banner
- Emerald Society Pipe Band Color Guard
- Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh & Chief of Department John J. Hodgens
- 343 Honor Company
- Seaford High School Marching Band
- Fire Department NYC Holy Name Society (A)
- West Milford High School Band NJ
- Fire Department NYC Holy Name Society (B)
- Westchester County Firefighters Emerald Society Pipe Band
- EMS Pipes and Drums (FDNY)
- FDNY E.M.S. Emerald Society
- Centerburg Trojan Pride Marching Band, Centerburg OH
- US Customs Emerald Society
- Helena High School Band, Montana
- Irish Business Organization (I.B.O.)
- Niall O’Leary School of Irish Dancing
11:55 am: E44 St - Madison + Vanderbilt Ave
- Navy ROTC Villanova
- Cohoes High School Band NY
12:05 pm: E47th - 5th Ave - Madison Ave
- Orange County High School Marching Band Orange County NJ
- Fordham University ROTC
- Fordham University
- Sewanhaka High School Band Elmont NY
- County Derry Society of New York
- West Point Pipes and Drums, USMA West Point, NY
- County Louth Society of New York
- County Kilkenny Society of New York
- County Fermanagh P & B Association of New York
- River Dell High School Band Oradell NJ
- County Offaly Society of New York
- Archbishop Molloy High School Pipe and Drums, Queens, NY
- Saint John’s University Gaelic Society
- Maritime College Band, State University of New York Maritime College, Fort Schuyler
- Maritime Emerald Society S.U.N.Y. Maritime College Fort Schuyler The Bronx NY
- County Antrim Society of New York
- Hoover High School Marching Band AL
- International Union of Operating Engineers
- James Connolly Irish American Labor Coalition
12:20 pm: W45th - 5th Ave - No. 50
- Breezy Point Catholic Club Pipes & Drum, Queens, NY
- Saint Francis College Brooklyn New York (Line up West 45 12:20 pm)
- NYC Correction Department Emerald Society Pipe Band
- NYC Correction Department Emerald Society (Line up West 45 12:20 pm)
- Suffolk County Police Dept Emerald Pipe Band
- Suffolk County Police Dept. Emerald Society (Line up West 45 12:20 pm)
- Iona College Pipe Band New Rochelle NY
- Iona College Gaelic Society (Line up West 45 12:20 pm)
- Iona College Alumni Association NY
- New York Ancients Fife & Drum Corps
- Council of Gaelic Societies of New York (Line up West 45 12:20pm)
- Parents and Students Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America (Line up West 45 12:20pm)
- Manhattan College Pipe & Drum Band
- Manhattan College Gaelic Society (Line up West 45 12:20pm)
- Friends of Ireland Northwell Health Lenox Hill Hospital (Line up West 45 12:20pm)
- Rockland PD Emerald Society Pipes & Drum Corp Piermont NY
- County Dublin Society of New York
- County Westmeath Association of New York
- Connetquoit High School Long Island NY
- County Meath Association of New York
- County Laois S & B Association of New York
- St. Mary's Brass & Reed Band, Kingscourt, Co Cavan, IRELAND
- County Cavan P&B Association of New York
- Irish United Nation Veterans, Post 15 Cavan, IRELAND
- Brick Township High School Band Brick NJ
- Lavender & Green Alliance NY
- Saint Leo Catholic University
12:40 pm: E47th - Madison + Vanderbilt Ave
- The Sword of Light Pipe Band (Local 3 IBEW)
- Irish American Baseball Society
- Christian Brothers Academy Pipes & Drums, Lincroft NJ
- LAOH New York State Board
- Clan na Gael Edward Daly Club
- Clan na Gael Napper Tandy Club
- Cairo-Durham High School Marching Mustang Band Cairo NY
- Out@NBC
- Honoring The Name of Patrick, IRELAND
- The 78th Army Band Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, NJ
- United States Navy Ceremonial Band Guard, Washington, DC
12:55 pm: W45th - 6th Ave - No. 50
- Pipes and Drums Police Emerald Society of Westchester
- Police Emerald Society of Westchester
- Sanitation Emerald Society Pipe Band
- Sanitation Dept. City of New York Emerald Society
- AmerScot Highland Pipe Band
- Marist College Gaelic Society
1:05 pm: E45th - 5th Ave - Madison Ave
- New York State Correction Pipe Band
- New York State Correction Department Emeralds
- Nassau County Police Emerald Society Pipe Band
- Nassau County Police Emerald Society
- Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe and Drum Corps
- Catholic War Veterans
- Plumbers and Steamfitters Pipe Band Local 21 NY
- Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 21 NY
- Northport Pipe and Drum Band Long Island, NY
- Quinnipiac University Alumni Association of New York
- US Navy Honor Guard - US Naval Submarine School "Silver Dolphins" Groton CT
- Navy Operation Center New York Fort Schuyler The Bronx
- U.S. Navy New York Recruiting District
- US Marine Corp Reserve Marine Corp District New York
- US Coast Guard The Port of New York
- Valley Forge Military Academy and College Marching Band PA
- Catholic Education The Archdiocese of New York Dr. Michael Deegan Superintendent
- Cardinal Spellman High School Band
- Cardinal Spellman High School
- Our Lady of Peace Lynbrook Long Island NY
- Basilica of Old St Patrick’s Cathedral
- Park Ridge High School Band Park Ridge NY
- St. Peter's Preparatory High School
- Suburbanettes Twirlers MA
- Glengarry Club the Curragh County Kildare Ireland
1:25 pm: E45th - Madison + Vanderbilt Ave
- Lia Fail Pipe & Drums NJ
- Irish Northern Aid
- Richmond County Pipes Staten Island NY
- Saint Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing Alumni NY
- New York Celtic Medical Society
- Local 163 I.B.E.W. Pipes and Drums
- NYC Dept. of Parks
- Amityville Pipe & Drum Band
- Friends of Erin Montauk NY
- Ossining High School Band Ossining NY
- Molloy College University Gaelic Society Long Island NY
- Allentown Red Bird Marching Band Allentown NJ
1:45 pm: W46th - 5th - No. 50
- Cardinal Hayes High School Band NYC
- Cardinal Hayes High School NYC
- 88th Command New York Guard
- Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, The Highty Tighties are from Blacksburg, VA
- Dominican Academy, Manhattan, NYC
- The Norwich University Regimental Band, Northfield, VT
- Mount St Vincent College, Riverdale, Bronx, NY
- American Celtic Pipe Band
- Notre Dame Alumni Society of New York
- Middletown High School Band NJ
- Power Memorial Academy Alumni Association NY
- St. Ann's of Hampton Pipes & Drums, NJ
- Myles Scully Div 1 AOH Westchester Co
- Pleasant Grove High School Drill, Pleasant Grove, UT
- All Hallows High School NY
- Hawtree Creek Middle School Drumline, Queen, NY
- St Saviour High School Brooklyn NY .
2:00 pm: W46th - 6th - No. 50
- Maria Regina High School Band, Hartsdale, NY
- Maria Regina High School Students & Alumni, Hartsdale, NY
- St. Anthony’s Celtic Friars High School Pipe Band Melville NY
- St. Francis Prep High School, Queens, NYC
- Providence College Alumni Society of New York
- Lawrence Road Middle School, Uniondale NY
- Port Richmond High School Band, SI
- American Irish Teachers Association
- Regis High School Gaelic Society New York City
- Transit Pride Pipe & Drum Band
- NYC Transit Emeralds
- MABSTOA Emerald Society
- The Hillcrest Drill Team, UT
- Con Edison Emerald Society
- NYC Board of Education Emerald Society
- New Utrecht High School Band
- Tri-Boro Bridge and Tunnel Emerald Society
- Brehon Law Society
- Inis Fada Gaelic Pipe Band, Long Island, NY
- Irish American Society of Nassau Suffolk & Queens
- Linganore High School "Lancer" Marching Band, Frederick, MD
- Emerald Guild Society (Irish Building Managers of NYC)
2:20 pm: E46th - 5th - Madison Ave
- Clan Na Vale PIpe Band NJ
- AOH New York State Board
- Glor Na nGael Pipe Band NY
- AOH Queens County Board and Divisions No. 14 & 21
- I.B.E.W. Local 25 Pipe Band NY
- LAOH Queens County Board and Division 15
- Hicksville High School Band, Hicksville, NY
- AOH Nassau County Board
- AOH Nassau County Division 3, 8, & 11
- Tara Pipes & Drums Massapequa LI
- AOH Nassau County Division 15
- Irish Thunder Pipe Band
- AOH Nassau County Division 17
- AOH Nassau County Division 20
- Benecia High School Band, Califonia
- LAOH Nassau County Board
2:30 pm: E46th - Madison - Vanderbilt Ave
- Knights of Columbus Pipe Band
- AOH Kings County Board and Division 35
- LAOH Kings County Board and Division 6
- Staten Island Pipers Association Pipe Band
- AOH Staten Island County Board and Division 1 & 4
- LAOH Staten Island County Board and Division 4
- Vernon Township High School Band Vernon NJ
- An GARDA Síochána, IRELAND
2:40 pm: W47th - 5th - No.50
- Nutmeg Volunteers Fife and Drum Corp
- AOH Bronx County Board
- AOH Bronx County Divisions 3, 4, 5, & 7
- Stratford High School Band CT
- AOH New York County Board & Divisions 1, 2, 7, & 9
- LAOH New York County Board and Division 29
- Hudson Highlands Pipe Band NY
- AOH Westchester County Board Men
- LAOH Westchester County Board
- AOH Westchester County Division 18
- Edward V. Larkin Memorial Pipe Band, Rockland County NY
- AOH Rockland County Board
- LAOH Rockland County Board and Division 3
- N.Y.C. Carpenters Pipe & Drums Band
- New York Minor Board G.A.A.
2:45 pm: W47th - 6th Ave - No.50
- Deep River Junior Ancient Fife and Drum Corps Deep Rive CT
2:55 pm: E47th - 5th Ave - Madison Ave
- Cork Pipers Band
- County Cork P & B Association of New York
- Cork Organization of Ex Service Personnel, Co Cork, IRELAND
- The Kerry Pipers
- County Kerry P & B Association of New York
- County Armagh Pipe Band
- County Armagh Association of New York
- Ulster County A.O.H. Pipes and Drums & Honor Guard
- County Clare P.B. & S. Association of New York
2:55 pm: E47th - Madison + Vanderbilt Ave
- Irish Brigade Field Music NJ
- Irish Brigade Honor Guard
- Stephen P Driscoll Memorial Pipes and Drums Band
- County Waterford Society of New York
2:55 pm: W48th - 5th Ave – No. 40
- Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh Pipe Band, N.J.
- County Donegal Association of New York
- Clan na h- Eireann War Pipe Band
- County Limerick B & S Association of New York
- Dover Plains High School Band, NY
- County Down Association of New York
- County Mayo Society of New York
2:55 pm: W48th - 6th Ave - No.40
3:15 pm: E48th - 5th Ave - Madison Ave
- BZH New York, The Association of Bretons in New York
- Comsewogue High School Band Port Jefferson Station, NY
- Suffolk County Firefighters Emerald Society
- St. Edmund's Pipes & Drums
- Sober St Patrick’s Day
- Lambton Firefighter College Canada
- Grand Council of United Emerald Societies
Comments