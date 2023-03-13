The NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade steps off this Friday morning, March 17.

The NYC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. The first parade was held on March 17, 1762 — 14 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The parade is held annually on March 17th at precisely 11:00 am in honor of St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland, and of the Archdiocese of New York. On years when March 17 falls on a Sunday, the parade is held on March 16 instead.

The parade route goes up Fifth Avenue beginning at East 44th Street and ending at East 79th Street. Approximately 150,000 people march in the parade which draws about 2 million spectators.

The NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has been run entirely by volunteers, many of whom come from generations of families dedicated to the organization of the parade. It takes months of preparation and countless hours to run the world’s oldest and largest parade.

Can I march with my county in the New York City Saint Patrick's Day Parade?

If you would like to march with your county in this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade, you are encouraged to reach out to your county organization, most of whom have websites or social media pages you can contact. The order that the counties march in the parade is different each year. (The 2023 line of march is available below and on the parade's website.)

Marchers should be aware of the parade's marching guidelines which are available here. Business dress code is required - green hats, sneakers, or other “oddball dress” is not permitted. Strollers and service dogs are permitted when marching, but pets are not.

What time does the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade start and end?

The parade steps off at 11 am and ends at about 4:30 pm.

Where does the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade begin and end?

The Parade begins on 5th Avenue at 44th Street and ends on 5th Avenue uptown at 79th Street.

Will the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade be canceled due to bad weather?

The Parade has not been canceled due to bad weather, although organizers do note that the Parade has marched in a variety of meteorologic conditions that have included various examples of inclemency.

How can I watch the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade in person?

Anywhere along 5th Avenue will give visitors of the Parade a fine location to experience the Parade. Organizers recommend that if you prefer to stand as close to 5th Avenue as possible, then the earlier you get there, the better. By order of the NYPD, there are no portable restrooms set up along the Parade route.

How can I watch the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade from home?

The NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade live coverage will begin at 11 am EST and continue through 3 pm EST on Friday, March 17 where viewers will be able to enjoy the over-the-air broadcast on WNBC, on NBCNewYork.com, and the NBC 4 App. The NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade will also be available for a national and international audience through the station's NBC New York News streaming homes on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, and Xumo Play.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade 2023 line of march

10:43 am: Fifth Avenue - W44th & W45th

(Line up West side of Fifth Ave between 44th & 45th)

Londonderry High School Marching Band, NH

Grand Marshal Kevin J. Conway and Aides

10:44 am: W44th - 5th Ave - No. 44

Mayor Eric Adams/ Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell

New York City Police Department Marching Band

Police Department, NYC Holy Name Society

Police Department Emerald Society Pipes & Drums

Police Department, NYC Emerald Society

F.O.P. Band NY

Police Department NYC Retirees

Auxiliary Police Department

Xaverian High School Pipes and Drum Corp (Line up West 43rd behind 69th Reg)

City Council and Public Officials, City of New York (Line up Fifth Ave. West side b/t 43-44St)

New York State Police Pipe Band (Line up West 43rd behind 69th Reg)

Honorable Kathy Hochul Governor State of New York (Line up West 43rdbehind 69th Reg)

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli

New York State Courts Pipes and Drums (Line up West 43rd St. behind State Police)

New York State Courts Emeralds Society

NJ Field Music (Line West 43rd Behind NYS Courts)

Veteran Corps of Artillery Color Guard (Line West 43rd Behind NYS Courts)

New York University (NYU) Pipes and Drums NYC (Line West 43rd Behind Veteran Corps of Artillery Color Guard)

Irish American Legislators Society of New York State (Line up on Fifth Ave. West side b/t 43-44 St)

Ad Hoc Congressional Committee for Irish Affairs (Line up on Fifth Ave. West side b/t 43-44 St)

U.S. Congress and other State and Federal Officials (Line up on Fifth Ave. West side b/t 43-44 St)

10:45 am: W44th - 6th Ave - No.50

Port Authority Police Emerald Society Irish War Pipe Band

Port Authority Police Emerald Society

North Babylon High School LI NY

Chaminade High School, Mineola. Long Island, NY

Uniondale Marching Knights Uniondale High School NY

Catholic Health Long Island, NY

Aer Lingus, Ireland's Airline

Randolph Macron Academy Band

United Irish Counties Association of New York

Castlerea Brass & Reid Brand, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon IRELAND

County Roscommon Society of New York

Clark County High School Band, Kahoka, MO

County Sligo S&B Association of New York

Jackson Liberty High School Band, Jackson Township

County Wicklow Association of New York

11:20 am: E44th - 5th Ave - Madison Ave

11:30 am: E44th - Madison + Vanderbilt Ave

Ave LAOH Orange County Board

Boy Scouts of America, NYC

Roisin Dubh Irish Pipe Band NY

LAOH Suffolk County Board

Saffron United Pipe Band LI

AOH Suffolk County Board and Divisions 8

11:40 am: W47th - 5th - 6th Ave

FDNY Color Guard

FDNY Banner

Emerald Society Pipe Band Color Guard

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh & Chief of Department John J. Hodgens

343 Honor Company

Seaford High School Marching Band

Fire Department NYC Holy Name Society (A)

West Milford High School Band NJ

Fire Department NYC Holy Name Society (B)

Westchester County Firefighters Emerald Society Pipe Band

EMS Pipes and Drums (FDNY)

FDNY E.M.S. Emerald Society

Centerburg Trojan Pride Marching Band, Centerburg OH

US Customs Emerald Society

Helena High School Band, Montana

Irish Business Organization (I.B.O.)

Niall O’Leary School of Irish Dancing

11:55 am: E44 St - Madison + Vanderbilt Ave

Navy ROTC Villanova

Cohoes High School Band NY

12:05 pm: E47th - 5th Ave - Madison Ave

Orange County High School Marching Band Orange County NJ

Fordham University ROTC

Fordham University

Sewanhaka High School Band Elmont NY

County Derry Society of New York

West Point Pipes and Drums, USMA West Point, NY

County Louth Society of New York

County Kilkenny Society of New York

County Fermanagh P & B Association of New York

River Dell High School Band Oradell NJ

County Offaly Society of New York

Archbishop Molloy High School Pipe and Drums, Queens, NY

Saint John’s University Gaelic Society

Maritime College Band, State University of New York Maritime College, Fort Schuyler

Maritime Emerald Society S.U.N.Y. Maritime College Fort Schuyler The Bronx NY

County Antrim Society of New York

Hoover High School Marching Band AL

International Union of Operating Engineers

James Connolly Irish American Labor Coalition

12:20 pm: W45th - 5th Ave - No. 50

Breezy Point Catholic Club Pipes & Drum, Queens, NY

Saint Francis College Brooklyn New York (Line up West 45 12:20 pm)

NYC Correction Department Emerald Society Pipe Band

NYC Correction Department Emerald Society (Line up West 45 12:20 pm)

Suffolk County Police Dept Emerald Pipe Band

Suffolk County Police Dept. Emerald Society (Line up West 45 12:20 pm)

Iona College Pipe Band New Rochelle NY

Iona College Gaelic Society (Line up West 45 12:20 pm)

Iona College Alumni Association NY

New York Ancients Fife & Drum Corps

Council of Gaelic Societies of New York (Line up West 45 12:20pm)

Parents and Students Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America (Line up West 45 12:20pm)

Manhattan College Pipe & Drum Band

Manhattan College Gaelic Society (Line up West 45 12:20pm)

Friends of Ireland Northwell Health Lenox Hill Hospital (Line up West 45 12:20pm)

Rockland PD Emerald Society Pipes & Drum Corp Piermont NY

County Dublin Society of New York

County Westmeath Association of New York

Connetquoit High School Long Island NY

County Meath Association of New York

County Laois S & B Association of New York

St. Mary's Brass & Reed Band, Kingscourt, Co Cavan, IRELAND

County Cavan P&B Association of New York

Irish United Nation Veterans, Post 15 Cavan, IRELAND

Brick Township High School Band Brick NJ

Lavender & Green Alliance NY

Saint Leo Catholic University

12:40 pm: E47th - Madison + Vanderbilt Ave

The Sword of Light Pipe Band (Local 3 IBEW)

Irish American Baseball Society

Christian Brothers Academy Pipes & Drums, Lincroft NJ

LAOH New York State Board

Clan na Gael Edward Daly Club

Clan na Gael Napper Tandy Club

Cairo-Durham High School Marching Mustang Band Cairo NY

Out@NBC

Honoring The Name of Patrick, IRELAND

The 78th Army Band Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, NJ

United States Navy Ceremonial Band Guard, Washington, DC

12:55 pm: W45th - 6th Ave - No. 50

Pipes and Drums Police Emerald Society of Westchester

Police Emerald Society of Westchester

Sanitation Emerald Society Pipe Band

Sanitation Dept. City of New York Emerald Society

AmerScot Highland Pipe Band

Marist College Gaelic Society

1:05 pm: E45th - 5th Ave - Madison Ave

New York State Correction Pipe Band

New York State Correction Department Emeralds

Nassau County Police Emerald Society Pipe Band

Nassau County Police Emerald Society

Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe and Drum Corps

Catholic War Veterans

Plumbers and Steamfitters Pipe Band Local 21 NY

Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 21 NY

Northport Pipe and Drum Band Long Island, NY

Quinnipiac University Alumni Association of New York

US Navy Honor Guard - US Naval Submarine School "Silver Dolphins" Groton CT

Navy Operation Center New York Fort Schuyler The Bronx

U.S. Navy New York Recruiting District

US Marine Corp Reserve Marine Corp District New York

US Coast Guard The Port of New York

Valley Forge Military Academy and College Marching Band PA

Catholic Education The Archdiocese of New York Dr. Michael Deegan Superintendent

Cardinal Spellman High School Band

Cardinal Spellman High School

Our Lady of Peace Lynbrook Long Island NY

Basilica of Old St Patrick’s Cathedral

Park Ridge High School Band Park Ridge NY

St. Peter's Preparatory High School

Suburbanettes Twirlers MA

Glengarry Club the Curragh County Kildare Ireland

1:25 pm: E45th - Madison + Vanderbilt Ave

Lia Fail Pipe & Drums NJ

Irish Northern Aid

Richmond County Pipes Staten Island NY

Saint Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing Alumni NY

New York Celtic Medical Society

Local 163 I.B.E.W. Pipes and Drums

NYC Dept. of Parks

Amityville Pipe & Drum Band

Friends of Erin Montauk NY

Ossining High School Band Ossining NY

Molloy College University Gaelic Society Long Island NY

Allentown Red Bird Marching Band Allentown NJ

1:45 pm: W46th - 5th - No. 50

Cardinal Hayes High School Band NYC

Cardinal Hayes High School NYC

88th Command New York Guard

Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, The Highty Tighties are from Blacksburg, VA

Dominican Academy, Manhattan, NYC

The Norwich University Regimental Band, Northfield, VT

Mount St Vincent College, Riverdale, Bronx, NY

American Celtic Pipe Band

Notre Dame Alumni Society of New York

Middletown High School Band NJ

Power Memorial Academy Alumni Association NY

St. Ann's of Hampton Pipes & Drums, NJ

Myles Scully Div 1 AOH Westchester Co

Pleasant Grove High School Drill, Pleasant Grove, UT

All Hallows High School NY

Hawtree Creek Middle School Drumline, Queen, NY

St Saviour High School Brooklyn NY .

2:00 pm: W46th - 6th - No. 50

Maria Regina High School Band, Hartsdale, NY

Maria Regina High School Students & Alumni, Hartsdale, NY

St. Anthony’s Celtic Friars High School Pipe Band Melville NY

St. Francis Prep High School, Queens, NYC

Providence College Alumni Society of New York

Lawrence Road Middle School, Uniondale NY

Port Richmond High School Band, SI

American Irish Teachers Association

Regis High School Gaelic Society New York City

Transit Pride Pipe & Drum Band

NYC Transit Emeralds

MABSTOA Emerald Society

The Hillcrest Drill Team, UT

Con Edison Emerald Society

NYC Board of Education Emerald Society

New Utrecht High School Band

Tri-Boro Bridge and Tunnel Emerald Society

Brehon Law Society

Inis Fada Gaelic Pipe Band, Long Island, NY

Irish American Society of Nassau Suffolk & Queens

Linganore High School "Lancer" Marching Band, Frederick, MD

Emerald Guild Society (Irish Building Managers of NYC)

2:20 pm: E46th - 5th - Madison Ave

Clan Na Vale PIpe Band NJ

AOH New York State Board

Glor Na nGael Pipe Band NY

AOH Queens County Board and Divisions No. 14 & 21

I.B.E.W. Local 25 Pipe Band NY

LAOH Queens County Board and Division 15

Hicksville High School Band, Hicksville, NY

AOH Nassau County Board

AOH Nassau County Division 3, 8, & 11

Tara Pipes & Drums Massapequa LI

AOH Nassau County Division 15

Irish Thunder Pipe Band

AOH Nassau County Division 17

AOH Nassau County Division 20

Benecia High School Band, Califonia

LAOH Nassau County Board

2:30 pm: E46th - Madison - Vanderbilt Ave

Knights of Columbus Pipe Band

AOH Kings County Board and Division 35

LAOH Kings County Board and Division 6

Staten Island Pipers Association Pipe Band

AOH Staten Island County Board and Division 1 & 4

LAOH Staten Island County Board and Division 4

Vernon Township High School Band Vernon NJ

An GARDA Síochána, IRELAND

2:40 pm: W47th - 5th - No.50

Nutmeg Volunteers Fife and Drum Corp

AOH Bronx County Board

AOH Bronx County Divisions 3, 4, 5, & 7

Stratford High School Band CT

AOH New York County Board & Divisions 1, 2, 7, & 9

LAOH New York County Board and Division 29

Hudson Highlands Pipe Band NY

AOH Westchester County Board Men

LAOH Westchester County Board

AOH Westchester County Division 18

Edward V. Larkin Memorial Pipe Band, Rockland County NY

AOH Rockland County Board

LAOH Rockland County Board and Division 3

N.Y.C. Carpenters Pipe & Drums Band

New York Minor Board G.A.A.

2:45 pm: W47th - 6th Ave - No.50

Deep River Junior Ancient Fife and Drum Corps Deep Rive CT

2:55 pm: E47th - 5th Ave - Madison Ave

2:55 pm: E47th - Madison + Vanderbilt Ave

Irish Brigade Field Music NJ

Irish Brigade Honor Guard

Stephen P Driscoll Memorial Pipes and Drums Band

County Waterford Society of New York

2:55 pm: W48th - 5th Ave – No. 40

2:55 pm: W48th - 6th Ave - No.40

3:15 pm: E48th - 5th Ave - Madison Ave