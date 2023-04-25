Win a VIP trip for two to Milwaukee Irish Fest this August!

The Milwaukee Irish Fest returns to the Henry Maier Festival Park this August 17 - 20 for four days of music, culture, and craic.

Enter our giveaway below and you could be attending the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture across 16 stages and more than 100 acts.

The contest will run from April 25 – May 25, 2023, inclusive. The winner will be notified on/around May 26, 2023.

Up to $600 credit in round-trip airfare/transportation*, per person

Double occupancy hotel accommodation, compliments of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Milwaukee Downtown, 3 nights

1 Irish Fest admission ticket per person for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Transportation from hotel to festival grounds

Daily access to the Failte Club VIP deck

Irish Fest sky-glider tickets

Irish Fest swag, including a collectible pin

A year's subscription to Ireland of the Welcomes magazine

Total prize value - $3,080.00.

Featured entertainers for the 2023 Milwaukee Irish Fest include Boxing Banjo, The Byrne Brothers, Cassie and Maggie, Chicago Reel, Derek Warfield and The Young Wolfe Tones, The Didley Idols, Doolin’, The Drowsy Lads, Eileen Ivers, Gaelic Storm, Goitse, The Henry Girls, Lisa Canny, Scythian, Shane Hennessy, and Skerryvore.

Milwaukee Irish Fest is excited to announce the return of The Coronas, the famed indie rock group from Dublin, and Hermitage Green, an acoustic folk rock group from Limerick.

Making their Milwaukee Irish Fest debut this August are Colm and Laura Keegan, The Finns, The Friel Sisters, Gross Isle, MEGA-Trad, Merfolk, Polly Barrett, Ulla, and Wallis Bird.

This contest will run from April 25, 2023, through May 25, 2023, inclusive. The lucky winner will be notified on or around May 26, 2023.

To learn more about Milwaukee Irish Fest, check out their website. You can also keep up to date on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.