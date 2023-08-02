The Ireland Women's National Team will be welcomed home from their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup run at a special reception on Dublin's O'Connell Street, in front of the GPO, on Thursday, August 3 from 6:30 pm.

The welcome home reception for Ireland's Girls in Green will feature entertainment from Block Rockin’ Beats DJ Dec Pierce before the team takes to the stage to be welcomed by MC Dave Moore from Today FM.

“We’ve all enjoyed watching the Girls in Green do us proud in Australia,” said Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste.

“Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city to try and be like them someday.

"So come along to O’Connell St on Thursday and let's give Vera and the squad a welcome home to remember!”

Calling all Ireland Football fans to welcome home the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team from the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a public reception on Thursday evening, 3rd August. Full information ⤵️#COYGIG #OUTBELIEVE — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) August 1, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when traveling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event. The latest information on public transport may be found at TransportForIreland.ie.

Luas Green Line services will be suspended between Dominic and St. Stephen’s Green Luas Stops from 2:30 pm until last tram to facilitate the event. Luas Green Line services will run between Broombridge and Dominic Luas Stops, and from St. Stephen’s Green to Sandyford / Brides Glen Luas Stops only during this time. Valid Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus.

Members of the public are asked to enter O'Connell Street from the O'Connell Street Bridge end.

Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions.

To celebrate the team’s achievement, Beckett Bridge will feature a special COYGIG message tonight, August 2, and Thursday evening.

Ahead of the public reception on Thursday, the Ireland Women's National Team received a warm welcome at Dublin Airport on Wednesday, August 2:

Thank you to our fans for a warm welcome home back at Dublin Airport ☘️ See you at tomorrow's homecoming event on O'Connell Street, Dublin for 18:30 👋#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/sT5LVVBF4o — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) August 2, 2023

On Monday, the Ireland Women's National Team completed their time at FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 by picking up a point against Nigeria, after previously losing to both Australia and Canada in Group B.

It was the Irish side's first time ever qualifying for the prestigious tournament.