Ireland have collected their first-ever point at the FIFA Women's World Cup after a goalless draw with Nigeria in their final group game in Brisbane on Monday morning, July 31.

Already eliminated from the tournament following earlier defeats against Australia and Canada, Ireland held their own against a strong Nigeria side, who secured their place in the knockout stages.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Ireland had goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan to thank for a stunning second-half save, while Irish captain Katie McCabe fired Ireland's best opportunity wide in a match short of clear-cut opportunities.

Playing in front of an overwhelmingly Irish crowd in Brisbane, it was Nigeria that had the first real opportunity of the match when Asisat Oshoala latched onto a through ball. However, the Barcelona striker fired wide when she really should have scored.

With us to the very end 🤗 Thank you for your incredible support at the Brisbane Stadium 🙏#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/6hg4koZZB5 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 31, 2023

McCabe had Ireland's best opening of the first half, but her low left-footed effort went a yard wide of the target.

Controlling the lion's share of possession, Ireland created several half-chances, notably when Kyra Carusa got on the end of a McCabe cross, but her header lacked the power to trouble Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Nigeria started the second half on the front foot and looked certain to take the lead when Uchenna Kanu thumped a powerful goal-bound header toward the bottom corner, only for Brosnan to produce an incredible save to keep the scores level.

Ireland conceded goals just after half-time against both Canada and Australia and looked in danger of doing so again as Nigeria began to put real pressure on the Irish goal, with Oshoala firing narrowly wide after a neat move.

But Ireland weathered the storm this time and almost took the lead when Denise O'Sullivan found space in the Nigerian box, but her goal-bound effort was well blocked by Ashleigh Plumptre.

McCabe then attempted to repeat her goal-scoring heroics from the Canada game by bending in another goal direct from a corner kick, but her effort was slightly overcooked and landed on top of the Nigerian net.

Ireland continued to press for a first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup but failed to really test the Nigerian defense in the closing stages and had to settle for a point.

Vera Pauw's side exit their maiden World Cup at the group stages, having picked up one point from their three games.

However, they have done their country proud, more than holding their own against co-hosts Australia and Olympic champions Canada.

The Girls in Green missed two excellent opportunities to equalize against Australia late on, while a momentary loss of concentration against Canada saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 2-1 defeat.

They will now return to Ireland, with a homecoming event planned on Dublin's O'Connell Street on Thursday, August 3.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have qualified for the knockout stages in second place after Australia beat Canada 4-0 in the other game in Group B on Monday.