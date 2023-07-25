The Ireland Women’s National Team will play Canada in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Wednesday, July 26.

It will be the Irish side’s second match of the prestigious tournament, a week after a “gutting” 1-0 defeat to Australia in Sydney. Canada, meanwhile, drew with Nigeria in their opening match.

Ireland has the chance to pick up their first points of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Wednesday's match, while FIFA notes in its match preview that both Ireland and Canada "can take a huge step towards a spot in the knockout stages with a win in Perth."

Ireland takes on Olympic gold medallists Canada at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth on Wednesday at 8 pm Perth time, 1 pm Irish time. The game will be broadcast live in Ireland on RTÉ2.

Not surprisingly, Irish fans delivered a warm welcome for the girls in green when they arrived in Perth on Sunday, similar to the cead mile failte the squad got upon their arrival in Sydney.

A bit of home everywhere we go 💚 📍 Perth, Western Australia #COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/jIO5vNsJH8 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 23, 2023

Ahead of Wednesday’s match, the Football Association of Ireland said that defender Louise Quinn has been training with a foot injury picked up in the loss to Australia but will be available for selection.

Defender Louise Quinn travelled from Brisbane to Perth on Sunday wearing a protective boot following a knock picked up in Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Australia. She is due to train with the squad on Monday and is expected to be available for the game against Canada on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/U6SkuIh9EE — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 23, 2023

Manager Vera Pauw said: “We have taken a lot of confidence from our performance against Australia but also recognised where we need to improve in order to get a positive result against a very good Canada team.

“Canada are the Olympic champions, they have a very good head coach and some world class players, so we know the size of the challenge in front of us.

"This team, though, always stands up to challenges and that is exactly what we are going to do again in Perth on Wednesday.

“The support from the Irish fans – both in Australia and around the world – has been fantastic and we are very appreciative of it. We want to do them proud.

"Our players and staff have worked incredibly hard, with such brilliant planning around our preparation, so we now feel that we are ready to go again."