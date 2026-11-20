Delray Beach Arts, Inc. is stepping forward to help preserve the Delray Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade, after city officials announced they could not fund the 2027 event due to a new anti-DEI law coming into effect in Florida.

On Thursday evening, Delray Beach Arts Inc. said that it had submitted an application to the City of Delray Beach to produce the 59th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 13.

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The announcement comes less than two weeks after the City of Delray Beach said that it will not host its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade - or Pride event - next year due to the enactment of Florida Senate Bill 1134 (CS/CS/SB 1134).

City officials said: "The new state law, which takes effect January 1, 2027, establishes restrictions on municipal funding, promotion, and official actions involving activities defined under the legislation as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

"These restrictions include certain programming and activities designed or implemented with reference to ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

"Following a review of the legislation and its requirements, the City has determined that it is legally prohibited from organizing, funding, or promoting these events in 2027."

The announcement sparked national headlines, while Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed the legislation earlier this year, slammed it as "malicious compliance."

Meanwhile, Mayor of Delray Beach Tom Carney, an Irish American, said that "the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled!" He made no mention of the cancelled Pride event.

Delray St. Patrick's Day Parade GoFundMe

As part of its announcement on Thursday, Delray Beach Arts Inc. launched a GoFundMe with the title "Keep Delray Beach's St. Patrick's Day Parade Marching!"

The online fundraiser "is the only public fundraising campaign being conducted to support the 2027 Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade," organizer Jennifer Costello wrote on the page.

She explained: "Our organization has a special connection to the parade, having previously produced the event from 2008 through 2015.

"With more than 25 years of experience producing community events and supporting charitable initiatives, we are committed to ensuring this celebration continues for future generations."

She continued: "Privately producing an event of this magnitude requires extensive planning, coordination, and financial resources. The projected production budget is approximately $130,000, covering public safety, traffic management, barricades, insurance, permits, entertainment, equipment, staffing, and professional event management.

"While we are actively pursuing corporate sponsorships and implementing parade participation fees, community support remains essential to making the 2027 parade a reality."

The GoFundMe has a goal of $25,000, though Costello wrote that, thanks to a generous matching commitment, every dollar donated through the campaign, up to $25,000, will be matched dollar for dollar.

At the time of publication on Friday night, the GoFundMe had raised $2,200.

"We don't want 2027 to be the year this tradition comes to an end," Costello appealed. "We want it to be the year our community comes together to ensure it continues!"