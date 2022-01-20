An art exhibition based on the eighteen episodes of James Joyce's famous novel Ulysses will be opened in Dublin on February 2, 2022.

The collection of paintings titled "Painting Ulysses" by Irish artist Aidan Hickey will feature at the James Joyce Cultural Centre and will mark the 100th anniversary of the novel's publication.

As each of Joyce’s episodes was written in a different literary style, Hickey has designed each painting in a different visual style. The images have two sources, his responses to the Ulysses text and his eclectic exploration of European art history.

Hickey studied painting at the National College of Art but spent his career drawing and writing animated films for children’s TV. After retirement, still keen to tell visual stories, he developed a narrative style of painting. Around six years ago he decided that Joyce’s Ulysses offered the perfect subject for him.

Today, looking at the finished paintings, he says, “Pictures can convey a lot of the spirit of a written episode, but not much of its true significance. That said, even if my paintings only hint at the novel’s wealth of comedy and complexity, they might attract a new audience to Joyce.”

Hickey's exhibition will be opened by beloved Irish author Roddy Doyle and will be the latest in a long series of events - literary, musical and visual -presented to the public by the Centre. It will remain in place to mark Bloom’s Day in June 2022.

Read more The Dublin spots featured in James Joyce's Ulysses

The James Joyce Centre, located in a Georgian townhouse in Dublin City, was founded in 1996 and has become an elegant shrine to the great novelist.

Inside the building, a recreation of his living quarters in Paris, art exhibitions and more bring the author and his works to life and allow visitors an opportunity to contemplate his life and genius.

Originally run by descendants of the Joyce family, the center is now an independent entity supported by the Department of Arts and Culture.

Find out more about The James Joyce Centre here.