This travel brand is looking to hire someone for the summer job of a lifetime!
InstaBelfast will pay you to eat and drink your way around Belfast this summer as a professional food and drink taster.
The popular unofficial travel guide to Belfast launched in 2018 as a reshare page and has since become the go-to guide to the city's hotspots with over 2 million views per month.
The growing media platform is looking for a "hands-on" candidate that loves to eat and drink whilst documenting the process. A content creator with a background as a food blogger is preferable but not required.
The dream job is an opportunity to contribute to one of Belfast’s most popular travel pages on their mission to put a spotlight on the best food and drink and hidden gems within the city.
Duties include:
• Eating out at various restaurants in Belfast.
• Documenting venues through a combination of basic video and writing skills.
• Short-term temporary contract.
• Ad-hoc flexible hours - Eat out whenever it suits you!
The Ideal Candidate:
• Self-confessed Food Addict
• Good level of writing skills (required for blog writing)
• Ability to film basic footage
• Fluency in spoken and written English
• Confident working remotely for deadlines
• Must be 18 years of age
• Partial to a bit of banter!
Benefits:
• This is a dream job; a once in a lifetime role that is short but unique.
• This will be a remote role; however, you will be required to commute to the required venues in Belfast.
• If you're someone who loves to take pictures + videos of their food anyway why not get paid to do it?!
Rate of Pay:
The chosen candidate will be paid £30/hour
The Process:
•Interviews start 10th Aug 2022 (aiming for a late August start date)
• Interviews will be held via Zoom interview
To apply visit: Instabelfast.com/pages/bestjobsinbelfast
