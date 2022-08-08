This travel brand is looking to hire someone for the summer job of a lifetime!

InstaBelfast will pay you to eat and drink your way around Belfast this summer as a professional food and drink taster.

The popular unofficial travel guide to Belfast launched in 2018 as a reshare page and has since become the go-to guide to the city's hotspots with over 2 million views per month.

The growing media platform is looking for a "hands-on" candidate that loves to eat and drink whilst documenting the process. A content creator with a background as a food blogger is preferable but not required.

The dream job is an opportunity to contribute to one of Belfast’s most popular travel pages on their mission to put a spotlight on the best food and drink and hidden gems within the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belfast Travel Guide (@instabelfast)

Duties include:

• Eating out at various restaurants in Belfast.

• Documenting venues through a combination of basic video and writing skills.

• Short-term temporary contract.

• Ad-hoc flexible hours - Eat out whenever it suits you!

The Ideal Candidate:

• Self-confessed Food Addict

• Good level of writing skills (required for blog writing)

• Ability to film basic footage

• Fluency in spoken and written English

• Confident working remotely for deadlines

• Must be 18 years of age

• Partial to a bit of banter!

Benefits:

• This is a dream job; a once in a lifetime role that is short but unique.

• This will be a remote role; however, you will be required to commute to the required venues in Belfast.

• If you're someone who loves to take pictures + videos of their food anyway why not get paid to do it?!

Rate of Pay:

The chosen candidate will be paid £30/hour

The Process:

•Interviews start 10th Aug 2022 (aiming for a late August start date)

• Interviews will be held via Zoom interview

To apply visit: Instabelfast.com/pages/bestjobsinbelfast