These are the top 15 cafés and coffee spots in Dublin, according to a new study.

New research from the UK based coffee retailer Coffee Friend has revealed the best places for a coffee break while out exploring Ireland's capital.

Taking into account ratings and reviews from TripAdviser, the researchers carefully selected the top coffee venues with an overall excellence percentage of 80% or more.

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend, said: “Heading into Dublin and looking for a spot to quench your thirst? The team at Coffee Friend are here to help to ensure you’re not disappointed. We’ve done the research and hunted down the best spots across the city so you can make the most of grabbing your usual caffeine fix.”

Number one on the list is Coffeeangel HQ, located on Trinity Street, with an excellence percentage of 100 percent. Next on the list is cozy spot Cora Knows Best, found on Great Denmark Street, with a 92 percent rating. The Tranquil Tea Rooms ranked third (90 percent).

Other coffee spots to sit down with your favorite cuppa are Bang Bang on Lenister Street (89 percent), Canal Express (89 percent) and Scrumptious (88 percent) on Phillipsburg Avenue.

Also included in the top 15 spots are Coffee District (86 percent) on James’ Street, Hatch Coffee (85 percent) in Point Village Sandycove and Laine, My Love (80 percent) on Talbot Street.

Top 15 Coffee Spots in Dublin:

1. Coffeeangel HQ, Trinity Street

2. Cora Knows Best, Great Denmark Street

3. The Tranquil Tea Rooms, Deansgrange Cemetery

4. Bang Bang, Leinster Street

5. Canal Express, Grand Canal Street

6. Munch, Central Park Mountain View

7. Scumptious, Phillipsburg Avenue

8. Ecaterinacakes, Berkeley Road

9. Fonte Coffee, Parliament Street

10. Nick's Coffee Company, Ranelagh

11. Il Fornaio Dawson Street, Dawson Street

12. Coffee District, James' Street

13. Hatch Coffee, Point Village Sandycove

14. Network, Aungier Street

15. Laine, My Love, Talbot Street