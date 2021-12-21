A lucky raffle winner could win a two-bedroom home on the Dingle Peninsula in 2022.

A fundraising campaign called "Win a Home In Dingle" has been set up by Dingle GAA, with funds raised being used to improve local community facilities and to support Kerry Hospice Foundation.

The lucky winner of the raffle will win keys to a first-floor apartment valued at €250,000, mortgage-free, in the vibrant heart of Dingle town in County Kerry.

The apartment is described as a "beautiful two bedroomed home situated in an idyllic private area called Fairfield Close, just off Goat Street in Dingle Town Centre.

"The property boasts fantastic views of Dingle Harbour and enjoys a beautiful green area towards the front. If that wasn’t enough…the best of what Dingle offers is all on your doorstep!"

There are also two car parking spaces outside the accommodation as well as attic space with possible development potential.

For those disappointed if they don't win the home, there are also other prizes on offer for buyers of the raffle tickets.

The second prize is a specially commissioned oil canvas painting by renowned artist Liam O'Neill titled "Dingle Harbour Reflections" valued at €25,000.

The third prize is an all-inclusive "Four Night Family Holiday Package" with family activities at the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

The fourth prize is valued at €2,800 and is a "Dingle Trinity with Diamonds" necklace from Irish jewelry maker Brian de Staic.

Finally, the fifth prize is a Holden Leather Goods luxury travel Set valued at €2,600.

Tickets for "Win a Home In Dingle" cost €100 each and there are a maximum of 25,000 tickets available to purchase. The raffle is open worldwide and you can find out more information here. The draw is expected to take place on August 5, 2022.