A two-bedroom derelict traditional Irish cottage is on the market and with some love and care could be transformed into something special.

This stone-built property was built in the 1800s and sits on a 1.01-acre site.

The cottage is located in the very rural townland of Cahercrobeen near the small village of Kilmaine in County Mayo.

Kilmaine, derived from the Irish language 'Cill Mheán', means The Middle Church – 'Cill' is the word used in the Irish language for a church, and 'meán' is the Irish word for middle.

Plus it is only a five-minute drive from the town of Ballinrobe or only a forty-minute drive to Galway city.

It is also ideally located if you're looking to explore Ashford Castle in Cong, Croagh Patrick and Lough Corrib for a spot of fishing.

The cottage also looks out over an expanse of open land that is practically a nature reserve and inside it is fully cleared out and ready for refurbishing with electricity and water available

The property is being listed by Vincent Walsh Auctioneers and they noted that this is a "lovely little traditional stone-built Irish cottage and it awaits a new owner's hand in restoring this building back to use and into the modern age."

"The property has generated a lot of interest because of its very appealing asking price and the increased appeal of rural living for remote working since the Covid 19 outbreak."

The cottage has an asking price of €50,000/ $56,119. Find out more here.