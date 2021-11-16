Rod Stewart has recently purchased a luxury apartment in Ballsbridge, Dublin overlooking Aviva Stadium.

"I bought a flat in Dublin, that's how much I love it," Stewart told RTÉ Radio 1's Miriam O’Callaghan over the weekend.

"In Ballsbridge, near the Aviva," he added.

"That's a gorgeous area," Callaghan said to which Stewart agreed, "Yeah I know, that's how much I love Dublin."

The 76-year-old rocker separately told the Daily Telegraph: “If I get out on my balcony I’m going to see [rugby and football] crowds on a Saturday afternoon. The oceans and beaches, it’s gorgeous."

He added: "I love the pubs in Dublin. So I hope to move in during the next six months."

The news of Stewart's new pad in Dublin comes not long after he released his 31st studio album, 'Tears of Hercules.'

Stewart has also announced a global tour, which will see him rock out at Dublin's 3Arena on November 18 and the SSE Arena in Belfast on December 20 next year.

Stewart, who has previously performed in Ireland many times, has a particular affinity for Irish culture and has recorded his own rendition of the Irish rebel ballad "Grace."

During a 2019 visit to Ireland, Stewart made an appearance on The Late Late Show where host Ryan Tubridy presented him with a special gift, a collection of poetry by 1916 leader Joseph Mary Plunkett, husband of Grace Gifford.

“It just means so much to me, because it was just f****** unfair the way the Irish were treated,” an emotional Stewart told Tubridy.

