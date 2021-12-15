Take a look at this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a unique piece of Irish heritage in a breathtaking part of the country.

This picture-perfect, period cottage known as "The Thatch" in The Neale, County Mayo, has been meticulously restored into a highly desirable modern home, oozing with both elegance and charm and in turn-key condition.

This property boasts a floor area of 614 sq ft and accommodates an open plan kitchen/living area, two bedrooms, a shower room and a beautiful loft space, making it a fantastic prospect for anyone in the market for a holiday home in Ireland.

Incredible thought has been put into the refurbishment of this home to incorporate the very best of period and modern features.

A charming entrance porch leads straight into the heart of the property - a wonderful light-filled living area where a modern, fitted kitchen forms an imaginative contrast with a statement inglenook fireplace featuring wonderful stonework.

High ceilings and pristine white paintwork add to the property's modern, airy feel while a mezzanine area presents exciting space maximizing opportunities.

The rest of the ground floor is comprised of two bedrooms and a modern bathroom featuring an electric shower.

A cute narrow staircase leads to the first floor and a beautiful timber-floored loft room, adjoined by spacious attic storage boasting further development opportunities.

Slate-style floor tiles, sash windows, adorable window seats and exposed wooden ceiling beams all honor the wonderful heritage of this truly unique building, which is set on a generous site that incorporates a pretty garden and parking and overlooks The Neale's landmark Fr O'Malley Fairgreen.

The Neale village is set in Mayo's own lake country where Loughs Corrib attracts visitors all over Ireland. The area is just a five-minute drive from the renowned tourist destination of Cong village - home to Ashford Castle - and a short commute from Galway City, making it a dream address.

Take a look inside "The Thatch", The Neale, County Mayo:

The property is listed by Property Partners Emma Gill Mayo for an asking price of €140,000/ $157,617. The sale is in conjunction with an online auction and more information can be found here.