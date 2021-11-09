This renovated coastal bungalow for sale in County Mayo would make the perfect summer home or private retreat.

"Seaspray" is a three-bedroom dormer bungalow in Ballina, County Mayo, boasting beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean, Achill Island, and the Mullet Peninsula.

The property is located on a sheltered 0.37-acre site and is on the market for €235,000 ($272,000).

It was extensively renovated in 2021 to bring it up to a state-of-the-art modern standard.

The bungalow is entered through a front porch that leads into a refurbished living room boasting solid wood flooring and a wood-burning stove which help create a warm ambiance.

Meanwhile, the bungalow's kitchen has been fitted with solid timber worktops and a kitchen island in addition to several new kitchen appliances.

All three kitchen windows also boast stunning views of the surrounding sea and countryside, while the kitchen also leads to an outdoor decking area overlooking Achill Island that is perfect for al-fresco dining.

A large double bedroom and bathroom complete the ground floor of the property, while there are two further large double bedrooms with breathtaking sea views located upstairs in addition to a second bathroom.

The bungalow is heated by oil-fired central heating and also boasts PVC double-glazed windows to keep you warm on those cold winter nights.

The property is just a short drive from the rural coastal village of Geesala at Doohoma Head, which is located along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Doohoma is renowned for its private and secluded beach, which is ideal for swimming, surfing, and other water sports.

Listed by Sherry Fitzgerald Feeney West, the property is located 23km away from Belmullet Town and 61km from Ballina Town.