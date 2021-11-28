A charming rural cottage in County Longford would make the perfect remote working retreat for just €165,000 ($186,000).

Surrounded by green fields and mature trees, the two-bedroom cottage is located just 3.5km from Drumlish Village and 10km from Longford Town.

The country-style cottage is bordered by a charming stone wall and boasts a sandy tone pebbled driveway.

The cottage is entered via a cozy living room with a double high ceiling, which affords the room ample space.

The living room is the fulcrum of the 980 sq ft cottage and boasts a wood-fired stove set into a rustic stone fireplace. A collection of squashy furniture is scattered around the stove, while the room is bright and airy thanks to two large dormer windows set into the cottage's roof.

A bedroom is located at either end of the living room and can each hold a double bed.

Meanwhile, the kitchen-cum-dining room is locate at the back of the property and also boasts a wood-fired stove for those cold winter nights.

The kitchen additionally features a wooden dining table and an old-fashioned cabinet typically found in rural cottages.

Outside, the garden boasts beautifully maintained gardens bordered by a stone wall at the front and a row of mature hedging at the rear.

The picturesque village of Drumlish is just a five-minute drive from the property and boasts several amenities, including supermarkets, gas stations, pharmacies, and a medical center.

Longford Town, which is serviced by multiple national roads and the Dublin-Sligo rail link, is only a 15-minute drive away.

The cottage is listed by McGill Auctioneers. Click here to see more.

