This stone-built coastal property located near the village of Schull, West Cork is on the market for sale.

"Willard's Barn" was built by a master craftsman: a stone-built barn with a wooden clad modern extension attached to the rear of the home.

The property dates back to the early 1900s with many original features on display. Inside are nicely proportioned bedrooms, kitchen/dining, and living spaces.

There are four bedrooms in "Willard's Barn", but the previous owner used one room as a studio which is a great idea for future tenants deciding how they can use the space.

The living room comes with a solid fuel stove and will keep you warm all winter long, along with the underfloor heating throughout the house. While the office space would make working from home easy in this dream location.

The double glazed painted teak windows look out onto a mature garden, giving great privacy from the main road.

At the bottom of the front lawn are the tidal waters of Crough Creek known for being a bird watcher’s paradise.

Check out this video tour of Willard's Barn:

The property is listed by West Cork Property Ltd for an asking price of €395,000/ $455,883. Find out more here.